    India vs New Zealand: Spidercam reveals Shreyas Iyer as 'Best Fielder' of WC clash in dramatic fashion (WATCH)

    After securing their 5th consecutive win of the campaign by defeating New Zealand with a 4-wicket victory in Dharamsala, a new 'best fielder' winner for Team India emerged on Sunday.

    India vs New Zealand: Spidercam reveals Shreyas Iyer as 'Best Fielder' of WC clash in dramatic fashion (WATCH)
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 23, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

    In the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the Indian cricket team continues to shine not only in batting and bowling but also in the fielding department. After securing their 5th consecutive win of the campaign by defeating New Zealand with a 4-wicket victory in Dharamsala, a new 'best fielder' winner emerged. T. Dilip, India's fielding coach, lauded the exceptional fielding performances of players like Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, and Shreyas Iyer in the dressing room.

    Also read: India vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer asking for 'best fielder' medal after stunning catch goes viral (WATCH)

    This year, there was a change in the way the 'best fielder' was announced. In the previous edition, Dilip had revealed the name of the winner on the giant screen at the ground. However, this time, he decided to add a creative twist to the announcement. He gathered the entire team outside on the ground for the big reveal.

    Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian team, was astonished by the effort put into making the 'best fielder' campaign special for the players. His amazement was evident in his reaction to the surprise. The BCCI shared a video of this memorable moment.

    Also read: India vs New Zealand: 'Unbelievable' - Ravindra Jadeja's rare drop catch shocks internet (WATCH)

    During the match against New Zealand, Shreyas Iyer had made a notable 'medal gesture' after taking a stunning catch to dismiss Kiwi opener Devon Conway, who fell to the bowling of Mohammed Siraj. Although it was the first wicket of the match, no other fielding effort in the rest of the innings could surpass Iyer's exceptional catch. While Virat Kohli also had an impressive catch to his name, it was Iyer who claimed the 'best fielder' title and was revealed by the spidercam in a dramatic fashion.

    T. Dilip praised the team's overall fielding performance in Dharamsala, acknowledging the unique challenges posed by the conditions. He commended the team's ground fielding and attacking strategies, emphasizing their outstanding comeback in the match. He also recognized the efforts of the players in maintaining a high standard of fielding, even though there were a few errors, and praised their overall performance.

    "Dharamshala did pose us unique challenges. But I think apart from a few errors, I think most of the time we stood on the top of it and our ground fielding and attacking. The way we came back was outstanding. Very well done guys," Dilip said in a video shared by BCCI.

    Additionally, it's important to highlight that while there were impressive catches during the tournament, there were instances of subpar fielding by the Indian team. This included a dropped catch by Ravindra Jadeja.

    Also read: ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli show overpowers New Zealand, first win in 20 years for India

    Last Updated Oct 23, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
    ODI World Cup 2023: Ravi Shastri's blunt take on India's poor fielding show

    ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli show overpowers New Zealand, first win in 20 years for India

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill breaks Hashim Amla's record; becomes fastest to 2,000 ODI runs

    'Once a captain...': Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's animated chat during India vs NZ leaves fans guessing (WATCH)

    India vs New Zealand: Dramatic video of dense fog that disrupted clash in Dharamshala goes viral (WATCH)

    'Tiger 3' first song out: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif show sizzling chemistry in 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam'

    Apple likely to launch new iMac, MacBooks later in October: Report

    Kerala: Third crane to be unloaded from Zhen Hua 15 Chinese ship at Vizhinjam International Seaport today

    Uttar Pradesh: 25000 madrassas under SIT scanner over foreign funding

    Who is Gautami Tadimalla, the actress-politician who quit BJP after 25 years?

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

