India vs New Zealand: Spidercam reveals Shreyas Iyer as 'Best Fielder' of WC clash in dramatic fashion (WATCH)

After securing their 5th consecutive win of the campaign by defeating New Zealand with a 4-wicket victory in Dharamsala, a new 'best fielder' winner for Team India emerged on Sunday.

This year, there was a change in the way the 'best fielder' was announced. In the previous edition, Dilip had revealed the name of the winner on the giant screen at the ground. However, this time, he decided to add a creative twist to the announcement. He gathered the entire team outside on the ground for the big reveal.

Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian team, was astonished by the effort put into making the 'best fielder' campaign special for the players. His amazement was evident in his reaction to the surprise. The BCCI shared a video of this memorable moment.

During the match against New Zealand, Shreyas Iyer had made a notable 'medal gesture' after taking a stunning catch to dismiss Kiwi opener Devon Conway, who fell to the bowling of Mohammed Siraj. Although it was the first wicket of the match, no other fielding effort in the rest of the innings could surpass Iyer's exceptional catch. While Virat Kohli also had an impressive catch to his name, it was Iyer who claimed the 'best fielder' title and was revealed by the spidercam in a dramatic fashion.

T. Dilip praised the team's overall fielding performance in Dharamsala, acknowledging the unique challenges posed by the conditions. He commended the team's ground fielding and attacking strategies, emphasizing their outstanding comeback in the match. He also recognized the efforts of the players in maintaining a high standard of fielding, even though there were a few errors, and praised their overall performance.

"Dharamshala did pose us unique challenges. But I think apart from a few errors, I think most of the time we stood on the top of it and our ground fielding and attacking. The way we came back was outstanding. Very well done guys," Dilip said in a video shared by BCCI.

Additionally, it's important to highlight that while there were impressive catches during the tournament, there were instances of subpar fielding by the Indian team. This included a dropped catch by Ravindra Jadeja.

