ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli show overpowers New Zealand, first win in 20 years for India

The men in blue scripted a significant confidence improving comeback in the bowling as well as the batting department. Mohammed Shami picked up five wickets as Virat Kohli scored a healthy knock of 95 runs on Sunday.

Indian star Virat Kohli played another exceptional inning which has resulted in an exceptional win for the men in blue. The Indian cricket team went on to lose the momentum in the middle but Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja saw the match out.

The Indian bowlers gave a good start to the team by picking early wickets. However, Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra had a 153-run partnership which was face-saving for the New Zealand side in many ways. Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra were given lifelines through dropped catches.

Indian bowlers made a brilliant comeback as they restricted New Zealand to a low score in the last 10 overs. Going by the point of view, the men in blue did well to restrict New Zealand to just 273 runs in 50 overs. Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra were stars of the inning. Mohammed Shami picked up five wickets.

The Indian batters in the second inning had a fine piece of start. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma added 71 runs. Rohit Sharma was out after scoring 46 runs. The Indian middle order despite having the momentum failed to put up big scores.

New Zealand's tight bowling resulted in a collapse for the Indian cricket team. But Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja put up a stunning partnership that saw out the ODI World Cup 2023 game for them. Virat Kohli was just short of completing his century as he got out for 95 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning runs as India won the first ICC match against New Zealand in over 20 years. They chased down the total in 48 overs and won the game by four wickets. Mohammed Shami and Virat Kohli were stars for India.