Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli show overpowers New Zealand, first win in 20 years for India

    The men in blue scripted a significant confidence improving comeback in the bowling as well as the batting department. Mohammed Shami picked up five wickets as Virat Kohli scored a healthy knock of 95 runs on Sunday.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli show overpowers New Zealand, first win in 20 years for India avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 22, 2023, 10:25 PM IST

    Indian star Virat Kohli played another exceptional inning which has resulted in an exceptional win for the men in blue. The Indian cricket team went on to lose the momentum in the middle but Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja saw the match out.

    The Indian bowlers gave a good start to the team by picking early wickets. However, Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra had a 153-run partnership which was face-saving for the New Zealand side in many ways. Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra were given lifelines through dropped catches.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill breaks Hashim Amla's record; becomes fastest to 2,000 ODI runs

    Indian bowlers made a brilliant comeback as they restricted New Zealand to a low score in the last 10 overs. Going by the point of view, the men in blue did well to restrict New Zealand to just 273 runs in 50 overs. Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra were stars of the inning. Mohammed Shami picked up five wickets.

    The Indian batters in the second inning had a fine piece of start. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma added 71 runs. Rohit Sharma was out after scoring 46 runs. The Indian middle order despite having the momentum failed to put up big scores.

    New Zealand's tight bowling resulted in a collapse for the Indian cricket team. But Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja put up a stunning partnership that saw out the ODI World Cup 2023 game for them. Virat Kohli was just short of completing his century as he got out for 95 runs.

    Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning runs as India won the first ICC match against New Zealand in over 20 years. They chased down the total in 48 overs and won the game by four wickets. Mohammed Shami and Virat Kohli were stars for India.

    Last Updated Oct 22, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ravi Shastri's blunt take on India's poor fielding show avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ravi Shastri's blunt take on India's poor fielding show

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill breaks Hashim Amla's record; becomes fastest to 2,000 ODI runs osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill breaks Hashim Amla's record; becomes fastest to 2,000 ODI runs

    cricket 'Once a captain...': Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's animated chat during India vs NZ leaves fans guessing (WATCH) osf

    'Once a captain...': Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's animated chat during India vs NZ leaves fans guessing (WATCH)

    ODI World Cup 2023: Beautiful Dharamsala stadium turns into unplayable territory, haze brings down visibility avv

    India vs New Zealand: Dramatic video of dense fog that disrupted clash in Dharamshala goes viral (WATCH)

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Reece Topley's injury deals a major blow to England's campaign osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Reece Topley's injury deals a major blow to England's campaign

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ravi Shastri's blunt take on India's poor fielding show avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ravi Shastri's blunt take on India's poor fielding show

    Football Premier League 2023/24: Manchester City sets home victories record under Pep Guardiola's leadership osf

    Premier League 2023/24: Manchester City sets home victories record under Pep Guardiola's leadership

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill breaks Hashim Amla's record; becomes fastest to 2,000 ODI runs osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill breaks Hashim Amla's record; becomes fastest to 2,000 ODI runs

    cricket Happy Birthday Owais Shah: 7 quotes by the former England cricketer osf

    Happy Birthday Owais Shah: 7 quotes by the former England cricketer

    cricket 'Once a captain...': Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's animated chat during India vs NZ leaves fans guessing (WATCH) osf

    'Once a captain...': Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's animated chat during India vs NZ leaves fans guessing (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon