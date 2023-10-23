India vs New Zealand: Irfan Pathan equates Mohammed Shami to 'ferrari' after record-breaking 5-wicket haul

Irfan Pathan, the former pace bowler, drew an interesting comparison when he likened Mohammed Shami to a "Ferrari" after the 33-year-old Indian seamer secured a five-wicket haul against New Zealand in the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday. In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Pathan expressed, "Mohammed Shami is like Ferrari. Whenever you take it out of the garage, it will give you the same speed thrill and joy to ride every time."

Following his remarkable performance against New Zealand, Mohammed Shami achieved significant milestones. He became the first Indian cricketer to attain two five-wicket hauls in the history of the ODI World Cup. His stupendous bowling display played a pivotal role in limiting New Zealand to a total of 273 on that eventful Sunday.

Mohammed Shami's stellar performance also led to him overtaking legendary spinner Anil Kumble as the second-highest wicket-taker for India in the history of the ICC Cricket World Cup. His journey in the ODI World Cup began in the 2015 edition, and he currently boasts 36 World Cup wickets. His best figures in this prestigious tournament are 5/54.

Always felt part of the team, says Shami after 5-wicket haul

Being a spectator on the sidelines is never easy for any athlete, and Mohammed Shami is no exception. However, the pace-bowling veteran, who delivered a stellar performance against New Zealand, expressed that he consistently felt like an integral part of the team, even during the first four matches when he wasn't included.

"I was watching everything from the bench. I will do something only when I am given the chance. When you are not playing, it is very difficult. But if your team is performing, your boys are moving in a rhythm, then I don't think you should feel guilty sitting outside," Shami said at the post-match press conference.

"You are also a part of the team and a part of the World Cup. I think everyone should enjoy each other's success."

He further added, "Personally, I keep my outlook simple, you need to keep enjoying. In India the biggest sport is cricket. The biggest place is the place where you are sitting. It's not necessary to be there (in the playing XI). You have 15 players. Four of them have to stay out. So, by being positive and enjoying, I feel you will get more results. So, I always think, I am not here today, I will be here tomorrow. If not tomorrow, then day after tomorrow. They do come in rotation. And when your time comes, you need to contribute for the team."

In the ODI World Cup 2023 game against New Zealand, India chose to put the Kiwis to bat first. The 'Men in Blue' made an impressive start, reducing New Zealand to 19/2 during the powerplay. However, a partnership worth 159 runs between Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra (who scored 75 from 87 balls with six fours and a six) allowed New Zealand to make a strong comeback.

Nonetheless, India managed to regain control in the later stages, ultimately bowling out New Zealand for a total of 273 runs in 50 overs. Mohammed Shami, with figures of 5/54, was the standout bowler for India, while Kuldeep Yadav (2/73) also made a notable contribution. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj secured one wicket each.

India won the match by four wickets, with Virat Kohli scoring an impressive 95.