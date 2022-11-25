IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI, prediction, where to watch and more

IND vs NZ 2022-23: India and New Zealand will face off in the opening Auckland ODI on Friday. As all wonder who would draw first blood, here are the soundest fantasy XI, probables, prediction, where to watch and more.

After a slender 1-0 win in the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), the action shifts to the three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) between Indis and New Zealand, as the opening match will be held at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. The ODI side of the visitors is slightly different from that of the T20Is but has some regular players playing limited-overs cricket. As for the hosts, they would look to get things back on track following their 2022 ICC T20 World Cup heartbreak in Australia and begin preparations for the 2023 ICC World Cup in India. Meanwhile, we present the soundest fantasy XI, probable XI, prediction, where to watch and other game details.

Probable XI

IND: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav.

NZ: Finn Allen (wk), Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips (wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Dhawan, Williamson, Yadav (c) and Phillips

Thanks to their consistency in the format, Dhawan and Williamson would be the favourites here as the openers, with Yadav being a no-brainer at number three. At the same time, Phillips would consolidate in the middle. Meanwhile, Yadav's deadly form makes him the outright skipper.

Wicketkeeper: Conway

While he can also be an opener if needed, the better batting form allows him to take the gloves over Latham and Pant.

All-rounder: Thakur

He has been pretty economical in bowling in ODIs and is being backed to impact more in this tie. Also, he can come in extremely handy with the bat when needed.

Bowlers: Southee, Chahar, Chahal, Ferguson and Arshdeep

Chahal is a must-have because of his ability to impact in white-ball cricket, being India's prime spinner in the format, while the remaining four are sure to be effective with their pace and seam in the moving track of Auckland.

Match details

Date and day: November 25, 2022 (Friday)

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Time: 7.00 AM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): DD Sports (Only on Free Dish)

Where to watch (Online): Amazon Prime Video

Prediction: NZ wins with a tide better form and home advantage.