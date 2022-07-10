WATCH: Giant Rishabh Pant rises from Sydney waters, making social media wonder

Team India is currently touring England, while young Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is playing in the side. He has been in a sensational form of late, firing in all cylinders across formats. In the meantime, something weird has happened recently. In a video on social media, a giant Pant emerges from the water of the Sydney harbour as he marches to the city. While it is evident that the video is a worked one, Pant is donned in his Team India kit, with the bat in his hand. A father and daughter duo is stunned by the same while fishing. Also, a reporter in a helicopter is distracted by the scene.

However, it is quickly learnt that the video is nothing but a promotional stunt for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November, with the hosts being the one-time defending champion. The video was shared by the official social media handles of the tournament, as it captioned the post, "Welcome to The Big Time, Rishabh Pant 🚁​ 🚁 #T20WorldCup".

Pant has nearly sealed his place in the Indian side for the T20WC. He was also part of the squad for last year's United Arab Emirates (UAE) competition. However, Team India collectively failed as a unit, as it was ousted in the group stage. The Men in Blue would be eyeing to avoid a similar debacle and would aim to turn things around, this time under new skipper Rohit Sharma, who has not lost a game since taking over the reins from Virat Kohli full-time last year after the global event.