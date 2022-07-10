Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Giant Rishabh Pant rises from Sydney waters, making social media wonder

    A video of a giant Rishabh Pant in Sydney has emerged of late on social media. Is it him or a promotional stunt for ICC T20 World Cup 2022?

    WATCH VIDEO: Giant Rishabh Pant rises from Sydney waters ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, making social media wonder-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Sydney NSW, First Published Jul 10, 2022, 1:14 PM IST

    Team India is currently touring England, while young Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is playing in the side. He has been in a sensational form of late, firing in all cylinders across formats. In the meantime, something weird has happened recently. In a video on social media, a giant Pant emerges from the water of the Sydney harbour as he marches to the city. While it is evident that the video is a worked one, Pant is donned in his Team India kit, with the bat in his hand. A father and daughter duo is stunned by the same while fishing. Also, a reporter in a helicopter is distracted by the scene.

    However, it is quickly learnt that the video is nothing but a promotional stunt for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November, with the hosts being the one-time defending champion. The video was shared by the official social media handles of the tournament, as it captioned the post, "Welcome to The Big Time, Rishabh Pant 🚁​ 🚁 #T20WorldCup".

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - Virender Sehwag excludes Virat Kohli from his top-order picks

    Pant has nearly sealed his place in the Indian side for the T20WC. He was also part of the squad for last year's United Arab Emirates (UAE) competition. However, Team India collectively failed as a unit, as it was ousted in the group stage. The Men in Blue would be eyeing to avoid a similar debacle and would aim to turn things around, this time under new skipper Rohit Sharma, who has not lost a game since taking over the reins from Virat Kohli full-time last year after the global event.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2022, 1:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs ENG 2022, Birmingham/Edgbaston T20I: 3 takeaways that defined India emphatic series win against England-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: 3 takeaways that defined India's emphatic series win

    IND vs ENG 2022, Birmingham/Edgbaston T20I: All-round India nails England by 49 runs to seal series-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: All-round India nails England by 49 runs to seal series

    IND vs ENG 2022, Birmingham/Edgbaston T20I: England opts to bowl; Virat Kohli returns for India-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: England opts to bowl; Virat Kohli returns for India

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Birmingham/Edgbaston T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022: Virat Kohli warms up ahead of T20I return in Edgbaston (WATCH)-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022: Virat Kohli warms up ahead of T20I return in Edgbaston (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    NEET UG 2022 admit card likely to be released know how to download other instructions and more gcw

    NEET UG 2022 admit card likely to be released; know how to download, other instructions and more

    India plastic ban: Do you know what plastic products are NOT banned?

    India plastic ban: Do you know what products are NOT banned?

    Prabhas physique transformation for Baahubali cost more than Rs 1.5 crore; read details RBA

    Prabhas' physique transformation for Baahubali cost more than Rs 1.5 crore; read details

    Nothing Phone 1 to launch on July 12 smartphone not to come with charger details inside gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) to launch on July 12; smartphone not to come with charger?

    Man lies on waterlogged Mumbai road: Social media compares 'Malad' with Maldives - gps

    Man lies on waterlogged Mumbai road: Social media compares 'Malad' with Maldives

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon