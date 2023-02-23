Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I'm playing till 2024' - David Warner vows to continue playing limited-overs if snubbed of Test spot

    David Warner is facing the flak of Australian management and fans for being in a rough touch in the ongoing Tests against India. Meanwhile, he has vowed to continue playing till 2024 and would only play white-ball contests if dropped from Tests.

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: I am playing till 2024 - David Warner vows to continue playing limited-overs if snubbed of Test spot-ayh
    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 4:27 PM IST

    Struggling senior Australian opener David Warner on Thursday swore to keep playing limited-overs cricket till 2024 if the selectors took the call to end his outstanding Test career. Warner arrived in Sydney on Thursday after being ruled out of a remaining couple of Tests of the four-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in India with a fractured elbow.

    Warner struggled in an opening couple of Tests versus India, managing just one, 10 and 15 in three innings. At the same time, he did not bat in the second innings of the Delhi Test as he had suffered a concussion after being struck in the face by a Mohammed Siraj bouncer.

    "I've always said I'm playing to 2024; if the selectors feel that I'm not worthy of my spot [in Test cricket], then so be it, and I can push on to the white-ball stuff," Warner told the media at Sydney Airport. The 36-year-old southpaw, however, still hopes to make it to the Australian Test side for this year's Ashes tour of England despite his dreary form.

    "I've got the next 12 months, a lot of cricket's ahead for the team, and if I can keep scoring runs and putting my best foot forward for the team and help my spot, it'd be great for the team. It's easy pickings [for critics] when you're 36 going on 37. I've seen it before with the ex-players as well," Warner sounded.

    "So, if I'm taking pressure off the rest of the other guys, and no one's worrying about the rest of the team, I'm happy to do that," he added. Warner's Test career came under the scanner after his protracted worn patch in the format, scoring just a Test hundred in the previous three years.

    On Wednesday, Australia selector Tony Dodemaide did not comment on Warner's Test future and if he would be considered for The Ashes selection. "We'll address the Ashes planning [later], but we are committed to picking the best fit and available players for the Test series, particularly something as big as the Ashes," he had spoken.

    Nevertheless, Warner has been incorporated in Australia's 16-member One-Day International (ODI) squad for the three-match series in India from March 17 in Mumbai. The five-Test Ashes series begins on July 16 in Birmingham.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2023, 4:27 PM IST
