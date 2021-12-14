  • Facebook
    India to host Afghanistan for 3 ODIs in March 2022; what can we expect?

    India is all set to host Afghanistan for three ODIs, in March 2022. It will be Afghanistan's first-ever bilateral ODI series against India. Here's what we can expect.

    India to host Afghanistan for 3 ODIs in March 2022; what can we expect?
    Team Newsable
    Kabul, First Published Dec 14, 2021, 11:10 AM IST
    A landmark moment for Afghanistan cricket is that it is set to play some big side in the coming year. As per the latest Future Tour Program (FTP) released by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), Afghanistan will be touring India in March 2022 for three One-Day Internationals (ODIs). It will be the first time Afghanistan has played a bilateral ODI series against India.

    Afghanistan and India have clashed once in a bilateral encounter during a Test in 2018 that saw India winning in a couple of days at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Besides India, it would also be playing matches against top sides like Australia, Pakistan and New Zealand until 2023. Meanwhile, here is what we can expect from the Indo-Afghan ODI series.

    ALSO READ: Taliban replaces Azizullah Fazli with Mirwais Ashraf as acting ACB chief

    Much-needed exposure for Afghan cricketers
    Some Afghan cricketers have already been exposed to highly competitive international cricket in the recent past, while some also take part in the heavily competitive Indian Premier League (IPL). Thus, this series will be no unfamiliar territory for the Afghans. However, having not played regular ODI cricket against India, it could be tough to get past the Indians. Nevertheless, the exposure against the highly talented Indians would be of high value.

    B-team from India
    Now, this could be both controversial and interesting at the same time. Afghanistan is not a top side in world cricket. Also, with most of the senior Indians being exposed to severe international cricket and bubble life, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may well decide to field a weaker side against the Afghans. Although the Afghans might not take it on a good note, it would still be a fierce exposure for them against the talented young guns of India.

    ALSO READ: Asghar Afghan warns Tim Paine of delivering aggressive statements against war-torn Afghanistan

    Clean sweep or a surprise?
    As of now, it looks to be an easy whitewash by the Indians. However, the Afghans are not as weak as they might seem to be and possess ruthless talent in their side. Therefore, Afghanistan winning the series might come as a shock to many but not entirely surprising. However, the Afghans will have to battle out their skin to stand any chance of emerging out on top against the exquisite Indians.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2021, 11:10 AM IST
