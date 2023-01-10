IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

IND vs SL 2022-23: India and Sri Lanka will clash in the opening Guwahati ODI on Tuesday. As the hosts look to draw first blood on Jasprit Bumrah's absence, here are the ultimate fantasy XI, probables, prediction, where to watch and more.

Team India is all set to play its opening One-Day International (ODI) of the year as it takes on neighbour Sri Lanka in the opening match of the three-game ODI series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. With this being an ICC World Cup year, these ODIs would be highly important for the hosts, as it would heavily aid them in preparing for the mega event to be held in the country. While the Men in Blue are still shuffling its squad and experimenting to get the best combination for the tournament, they would leave no stone unturned to get the best out of their players in these ODIs. Meanwhile, here are the ultimate fantasy XI, probable XI, prediction, where to watch and other contest details.

Probable XI

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill/KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar/Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik/ Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

SL: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka/Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka and Kasun Rajitha.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Rohit, Kohli (vc), Yadav (c) and Shanaka

Rohit will be the opener here as usual, with Kohli aiding him in the top order, while Yadav will be a force to be reckoned with at number four, where Shanaka will bat in a composed fashion in the middle. While Yadav's prolificness makes him the skipper, Kohli's durability makes him his deputy.

Wicketkeeper: Mendis

He would be the ideal opening partner for Rohit, who has been in consistent form for the Lankans for a long time.

All-rounders: Patel, Pandya and Hasaranga

Patel and Pandya would undoubtedly impact heavily across departments, making them no-brainers here, while Hasaranga is a must-have, given his deadly leg spins.

Bowlers: Shami, Rajitha and Theekshana

While Shami is sure to be deadly with his seam bowling, Rajitha has been on the rise for the Lankans for his pace. Meanwhile, Theekshana is doing well as an off-spinner and is expected to give the batters something to watch out for.

Match details

Date and day: January 10, 2023 (Tuesday)

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati

Time: 1.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: India wins with a better momentum