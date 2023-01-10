Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    IND vs SL 2022-23: India and Sri Lanka will clash in the opening Guwahati ODI on Tuesday. As the hosts look to draw first blood on Jasprit Bumrah's absence, here are the ultimate fantasy XI, probables, prediction, where to watch and more.

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 10, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

    Team India is all set to play its opening One-Day International (ODI) of the year as it takes on neighbour Sri Lanka in the opening match of the three-game ODI series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. With this being an ICC World Cup year, these ODIs would be highly important for the hosts, as it would heavily aid them in preparing for the mega event to be held in the country. While the Men in Blue are still shuffling its squad and experimenting to get the best combination for the tournament, they would leave no stone unturned to get the best out of their players in these ODIs. Meanwhile, here are the ultimate fantasy XI, probable XI, prediction, where to watch and other contest details.

    Probable XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill/KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar/Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik/ Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.
    SL: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka/Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka and Kasun Rajitha.

    ALSO READ: IND VS SL 2022-23 - 'STIFF BACK' DURING NET BOWLING THE REASON FOR JASPRIT BUMRAH BEING RULED OUT OF ODIS

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Rohit, Kohli (vc), Yadav (c) and Shanaka
    Rohit will be the opener here as usual, with Kohli aiding him in the top order, while Yadav will be a force to be reckoned with at number four, where Shanaka will bat in a composed fashion in the middle. While Yadav's prolificness makes him the skipper, Kohli's durability makes him his deputy.

    Wicketkeeper: Mendis
    He would be the ideal opening partner for Rohit, who has been in consistent form for the Lankans for a long time.

    ALSO READ: IND VS SL 2022-23, 1ST ODI - TEAM INDIA AIMING FOR TOP START AS JASPRIT BUMRAH'S RETURN DELAYED

    All-rounders: Patel, Pandya and Hasaranga
    Patel and Pandya would undoubtedly impact heavily across departments, making them no-brainers here, while Hasaranga is a must-have, given his deadly leg spins.

    Bowlers: Shami, Rajitha and Theekshana
    While Shami is sure to be deadly with his seam bowling, Rajitha has been on the rise for the Lankans for his pace. Meanwhile, Theekshana is doing well as an off-spinner and is expected to give the batters something to watch out for.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Have not decided to give up on T20 format' - Rohit Sharma

    Match details
    Date and day:     January 10, 2023 (Tuesday)
    Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati
    Time: 1.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: India wins with a better momentum

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23: Stiff back during net bowling the reason for Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23: 'Stiff back' during net bowling the reason for Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of ODIs

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI preview: Team India aiming for top start against Sri Lanka as Jasprit Bumrah return delayed-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Team India aiming for top start as Jasprit Bumrah's return delayed

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma in favour of giving Shubman Gill a 'long run'; terms Ishan Kishan exclusion 'unfortunate' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Rohit in favour of giving Gill a 'long run'; terms Ishan's exclusion 'unfortunate'

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI: Have not decided to give up on T20 format, will see after IPL 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Have not decided to give up on T20 format' - Rohit Sharma

    Picture of the day: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's vacay picture goes VIRAL; Vamika looks adorable RBA

    Picture of the day: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's vacay picture goes VIRAL; Vamika looks adorable

    Recent Stories

    'Pathaan' new trailer gives out 'Mission Impossible' vibes; fans can't wait for SRK-John Abraham thriller vma

    'Pathaan' new trailer gives out 'Mission Impossible' vibes; fans can't wait for SRK-John Abraham thriller

    Pathaan trailer OUT: Kamaal R Khan aka KRK claims director Siddharth Anand to 'copy big scenes of foreign films' RBA

    Pathaan trailer OUT: Kamaal R Khan aka KRK claims director Siddharth Anand to 'copy big scenes of foreign film

    iPhone 14 under Rs 50000 Here is how to buy latest Apple smartphone on Flipkart gcw

    iPhone 14 under Rs 50,000? Here's how to buy latest Apple smartphone

    Demolition of unsafe hotels, houses to begin in 'sinking' Joshimath today, January 10; NDRF to assist - adt

    Demolition of unsafe hotels, houses to begin in 'sinking' Joshimath today; NDRF deployed

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23: Stiff back during net bowling the reason for Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23: 'Stiff back' during net bowling the reason for Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of ODIs

    Recent Videos

    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Video Icon
    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Video Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets

    Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon