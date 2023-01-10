Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'No way you drop a player for scoring a double ton' - Prasad on Kishan's axe

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Team India will not be retaining Ishan Kishan as an opener in the opening Guwahati ODI and will give Shubman Gill a chance instead. The move has drawn the ire of Venkatesh Prasad, who has criticised India's selection.

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI: No way you drop a player for scoring a double ton - Venkatesh Prasad on Ishan Kishan axe-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 10, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

    Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad has criticised the axe of young Indian wicketkeeper-opener Ishan Kishan from India's playing XI for the opening One-Day International (ODI) versus Sri Lanka. He said, "there is no way you drop a player for scoring a double hundred". Ahead of the first contest versus Lanka on Tuesday, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma announced that he would open alongside Shubman Gill and not Kishan, who scored a 200 in his last innings in the format.

    "Think fair would have been to give a chance to a man who scored a double hundred in India's last ODI, and in a series where India lost two games and the series. Have all the time in the world for Gill, but no way you drop a player for scoring a double ton," Prasad conveyed in a series of tweets.

    ALSO READ: IND VS SL 2022-23, 1ST ODI - HOTTEST FANTASY XI PICKS, PROBABLES, PREDICTION, WHERE TO WATCH AND MORE

    Playing only his 10th ODI, Kishan scored the most rapid double-century in ODI history last month versus Bangladesh in Chittagong. Prasad, featured in 33 Tests and 161 ODIs for India, also deems mediocrity is favoured over the "X-factor" in the existing structure. "There is a reason we have underperformed in limited overs cricket. Constant chopping and changing, and a guy who does brilliantly and is an X-factor is dropped and mediocrity retained," he further penned.

    "In England, Pant scored a hundred in the final ODI and helped India win the series. However, based on the T20 form was dropped from the ODI team. KL Rahul, on the other hand, barring a couple of innings, has failed consistently but retains his place. Performance is not the main parameter. Sad," the 53-year-old Prasad concluded.

    ALSO READ: IND VS SL 2022-23 - 'STIFF BACK' DURING NET BOWLING THE REASON FOR JASPRIT BUMRAH BEING RULED OUT OF ODIS

    Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif also had his vote on the matter. "Slightly uncomfortable watching an Indian team today without last ODI's double hundred scorer Ishan Kishan, and last T20's centurion Suryakumar Yadav. Hope they remain motivated," Kaif mentioned in his tweet. Rahul will be the nominated wicketkeeper in Guwahati. World's number one Twenty20 International (T20I) batter, Suryakumar Yadav, will likely sit out of the opening ODI, with Shreyas Iyer being the selected choice. India last won an International Cricket Council (ICC) event in 2013, during the Champions Trophy in England under MS Dhoni's leadership.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23: Stiff back during net bowling the reason for Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23: 'Stiff back' during net bowling the reason for Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of ODIs

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI preview: Team India aiming for top start against Sri Lanka as Jasprit Bumrah return delayed-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Team India aiming for top start as Jasprit Bumrah's return delayed

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma in favour of giving Shubman Gill a 'long run'; terms Ishan Kishan exclusion 'unfortunate' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Rohit in favour of giving Gill a 'long run'; terms Ishan's exclusion 'unfortunate'

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI: Have not decided to give up on T20 format, will see after IPL 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Have not decided to give up on T20 format' - Rohit Sharma

    Recent Stories

    When are Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad getting married? Here's what we know RBA

    When are Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad getting married? Here's what we know

    Saudi Arabia lifts restrictions for Hajji pilgrims this year; check details - adt

    Saudi Arabia lifts restrictions for Hajji pilgrims this year; check details

    Tata Motors begins deliveries of the Ace EV to Flipkart Amazon and others claims 154 km range gcw

    Tata Motors begins deliveries of the Ace EV to Flipkart, Amazon and others; claims 154 km range

    Delhi LG gives sanction to prosecute Shehla Rashid for anti-Army tweets

    Delhi LG gives sanction to prosecute Shehla Rashid for anti-Army tweets

    2023 Hyundai Aura facelift unveiled ahead of Auto Expo bookings open Details here gcw

    2023 Hyundai Aura facelift unveiled ahead of Auto Expo, bookings open; Details here

    Recent Videos

    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Video Icon
    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Video Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets

    Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon