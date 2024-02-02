Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal reaching 2nd Test century with a six wins hearts; WATCH viral video

    After falling in the 80s in the first Test against England, Yashasvi Jaiswal left no stone unturned as he notched up his second Test century in 151 deliveries on Friday in Vishakhapatnam, displaying sheer determination and skill at the crease.

    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 2:19 PM IST

    Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed remarkable form, scoring an impressive 125 not out as India reached 225/3 at tea after choosing to bat first against England on day one of the second Test in Vishakhapatnam on Friday. Jaiswal, aged 22, secured his second century in just six Tests, building his innings with 14 fours and three sixes off 185 balls, displaying sheer determination and skill at the crease.

    During his innings, Jaiswal partnered with Shreyas Iyer, contributing to a 90-run partnership before Iyer's departure after making 27 runs. At tea, Jaiswal was accompanied by debutant Rajat Patidar, who remained unbeaten with 25 runs.

    India faced early setbacks as Rohit Sharma (14; 41 balls) and Shubman Gill (34; 46 balls) fell cheaply after promising starts. Notably, James Anderson, Tom Hartley, and debutant Shoaib Bashir claimed one wicket each for England.

    After falling in the 80s in the previous Test, Jaiswal left no stone unturned as he notched up his second Test century with a spectacular six. Here's a video of the landmark moment that has now gone viral on X.

    Jaiswal's journey to this monumental achievement began with his debut Test last year in July, where he announced his arrival with a magnificent 171 against the West Indies. However, it was his innings in the current series that truly showcased his mettle as a top-order batsman.

    India's cautious start today after opting to bat saw Jaiswal partnering with Rohit Sharma at the crease. Despite a slow initial phase, Jaiswal gradually accelerated his run-scoring after the captain's dismissal by debutant spinner Shoaib Bashir for 14. Employing the cut shot with precision, Jaiswal guided India's innings with patience and precision, eschewing the sweep shot in favor of calculated strokeplay.

    As the morning session progressed, Jaiswal's focus remained unwavering, transitioning seamlessly into a more aggressive phase of his innings. Despite minor communication lapses with Shreyas Iyer between the wickets, Jaiswal showcased his attacking intent by confidently stepping down the track to dispatch the ball over the boundary ropes for a resounding six off Joe Root.

    Also read: 'I couldn't breathe': Pant's opens up on comparisons with Dhoni; reveals dynamics of their equation (WATCH)

    His strokeplay reached new heights as he hammered three consecutive boundaries off Tom Hartley, rapidly propelling himself into the 80s. Unfazed by the memories of his previous dismissal, Jaiswal continued his aggressive approach against the English bowlers, rotating the strike with ease.

    Finally, in the 49th over of the innings, Jaiswal reached the coveted three-figure mark with a sensational six over long-on against Hartley. The moment was one of pure brilliance, marked by Jaiswal removing his helmet, raising his arms in triumph, and blowing a kiss towards his headgear, celebrating a remarkable achievement in style.

    Yashasvi Jaiswal's century stands as a testament to his resilience and determination to excel at the highest level. His innings not only propelled India's innings but also showcased his ability to dominate the opposition with flair and finesse. As cricket enthusiasts revel in the glory of his performance, Jaiswal's century will be etched in the annals of cricketing history as a testament to his unwavering spirit and undeniable talent.

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2024, 2:36 PM IST
