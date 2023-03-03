Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    3rd Test: Australia bags 9-wicket win on sub-par Indore pitch; why did India fail? 5 reasons explained

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: India has been made to wait to seal its ICC World Test Championship Final spot after losing the third Indore Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia. Meanwhile, here are the five reasons why the Indians succumbed.

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, 3rd Test: Australia bag 9-wicket win on sub-par Indore pitch; why did India fail? 5 reasons explained-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 3, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

    Team India was at the top of its gameplay, outplaying Australia and taking a 2-0 lead in the ongoing four-Test series, retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, the former failed to make it three in a row, losing the third Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore and must wait until the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad to decide the fate of the series and if it can make it to the Final of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship (WTC). In the meantime, we analyse the five reasons the hosts failed to do the job in Indore.

    Losing seven wickets in a session
    The opening session of Day 1 saw a massive collapse from the Indians, as they lost seven wickets, effectively derailing their progress in the Test. While they appeared to be struggling against the spin, there was a hunch that the batters were looking for some experimentation, leading to the disaster.

    ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23, 3RD TEST - INDIA MADE TO WAIT FOR WTC FINAL BERTH POST 9-WICKET LOSS; SOCIAL MEDIA UPSET

    Top-order's failed collective effort
    Once again, the top order was in question here. While wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul was replaced by young opener Shubman Gill, he failed to fire, managing only 21 and five in the two innings. While skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma managed 12 in both, Cheteshwar Pujara could manage just a single in the first before he converted it to a gritty 59 in the second. Overall, the top order should have done more.

    Spinners struggling to hit consistent lengths
    While the Australian spinners were on target since Day 1, the Indian spinners surprisingly failed to hit the deck. Bowling nearly full-length deliveries did no good to Indian spinners' experimentation. Although they generated enough turns, it was not enough to scare the Aussie batters, who also batted smartly.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to trust your defence' - Cheteshwar Pujara on Australia chasing 76

    Having an open field
    At times, the Indians were seen setting up an open field, leading to confusion about the logic behind it when the Australians played a semi-aggressive form of cricket. It allowed the visitors to score single and also hit boundaries at will.

    Australia trusting its discipline
    Last but not least, visitors must be responsible for sensible batting. Instead, it was a disciplined batting from them, who moved on from their sweep and defensive tactic and adopted a sem-aggressive tactic that somewhat caught India off-guard.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: India made to wait for WTC Final berth post 9-wicket loss against Australia; social media upset-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: India made to wait for WTC Final berth post 9-wicket loss; social media upset

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, 3rd Test: Not easy to step out and hit - Umesh Yadav on Indore pitch-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Not easy to step out and hit' - Umesh Yadav on Indore pitch

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Australia Nathan Lyon 8-for rattles India again; check out the top stats from Day 2-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: Nathan Lyon's 8-for rattles India again; check out the top stats from Day 2

    India vs Australi, IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3rd Test Steven Smith one-handed catch to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara leaves Twitterati stunned - WATCH-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: Smith's one-handed catch to dismiss Pujara leaves Twitterati stunned - WATCH

    WPL 2023: Meg Lanning appointed Delhi Capitals DC skipper; Jemimah Rodrigues to be her deputy-ayh

    WPL 2023: Meg Lanning appointed Delhi Capitals skipper; Jemimah Rodrigues to be her deputy

    Recent Stories

    iPhone 15 series to launch this year 5 things which may be introduced by Apple here is what we know so far gcw

    iPhone 15 series to launch this year; Here are 5 things that may be introduced

    Nora Fatehi SEXY Photos: Actress ramps up fashion quotient in Balmain pant-suit vma

    Nora Fatehi SEXY Photos: Actress ramps up fashion quotient in Balmain pant-suit

    Some think tourism is for high-income group PM Modi in webinar on Developing Tourism in Mission Mode AJR

    'Some think tourism is for high-income group': PM Modi in webinar on 'Developing Tourism in Mission Mode'

    Holi 2023 offer MASSIVE discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 during Flipkart sale check details gcw

    Holi 2023: MASSIVE discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 during Flipkart sale

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: India made to wait for WTC Final berth post 9-wicket loss against Australia; social media upset-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: India made to wait for WTC Final berth post 9-wicket loss; social media upset

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon