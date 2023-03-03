Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: India made to wait for WTC Final berth post 9-wicket loss; social media upset

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia put India through a fight, as the hosts suffered a nine-wicket defeat in the third Indore Test. While the visitors still have a chance to level the series, the Indians must wait to seal their WTC Final berth, upsetting the fans.

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: India made to wait for WTC Final berth post 9-wicket loss against Australia; social media upset-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 3, 2023, 11:17 AM IST

    It was a gritty effort from Australia, as it overcame all odds to win the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India. Being played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, the game ended by Day 3 again, on Friday, as the visitors secured a nine-wicket victory while trailing the four-Test series 1-2.

    As the Kangaroos look to draw the series, having already lost the chance to win back the trophy, the failure of the hosts to win this Test means they will have to wait until the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad to know their fate about sealing the Final place in the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship (WTC), to be held in London in June, as social media was upset about it.

    Considering this Test, after the Indians were bowled out for 163 on Day 2, which handed the Australians a sparse target of 76, they began the chase on Day 3 itself. They suffered a setback in the second ball of the day after opener Usman Khawaja was dismissed for a duck by veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, as a thin edge led to the ball being collected by wicketkeeper KS Bharat.

    However, India's faint hopes of pulling off magic soon faded away, as opener Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne, who remained unbeaten on 49 and 28, survived the spinners' unpredictability, respectively, thanks to some attacking approach, and thus comfortably sealing a nine-wicket success. The final Test takes place at the Narendra Modi Stadium from Thursday.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
