    'What a player!': Fans hail India's Jhulan Goswami for incredible milestone

    After dismissing England's Tammy Beaumont in the ongoing Women's World Cup, India's Jhulan Goswami became the first women's cricketer to take 250 ODI wickets.

    Mount Maunganui, First Published Mar 16, 2022, 12:27 PM IST

    Veteran Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami achieved another incredible milestone on Wednesday by becoming the first bowler in women's cricket to take 250 wickets in One-day Internationals.

    On Wednesday, the 39-year-old accomplished the feat when she dismissed England opener Tammy Beaumont during their ongoing ICC Women's World Cup tie in New Zealand. 

    With her latest feat, the bowler also became the seventh Indian overall (men's and women's) to take 250 wickets or more in the 50-over format. She joins an elite list comprising the likes of Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Ajit Agarkar, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh and Kapil Dev.

    The 39-year-old is also became first ever female cricketer with 350 international wickets. Jhulan has to her credit 44 Test wickets, 250 ODI wickets and 56 T20I scalps.

    This brilliant feat came just three days after Goswami surpassed Australia's Lynn Fullston to become the all-time highest wicket-taker in the Women's World Cup history. The veteran bowler dismissed Anisa Mohammed in the 36th over of the innings, with West Indies chasing a mammoth target of 318 set by India. 

    Almost 17 years ago, Goswami took her first World Cup wicket, dismissing Inoka Galagedara of Sri Lanka on March 22, 2005. Goswami (41 wickets) now leads the chart ahead of Fullston (39 wickets), England duo of Carole Hodges (37 wickets) and Claire Taylor (36) and another Australian in Cathryn Fitzpatrick (33).

    Nicknamed Chakda Express, the right-arm speedster is representing India in her fifth Women's World Cup edition, having made her debut in the tournament in 2005. Here's the list of highest wicket-takers in women's ODIs:

    Jhulan Goswami (India) - 250*
    Catheryn Fitzpatrick (Australia) - 180
    Anisa Mohammed (West Indies) - 180
    Shabnim Ismail (South Africa) - 168
    Katherine Brunt (England) - 164

    Following this incredible achievement, fans of the veteran pacer took to Twitter to congratulate the 'champion'. Some even suggested they could not wait to see the Jhulan Goswami biopic on the big screen. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    However, despite Goswami's incredible feat, England won by four wickets after the Indian batting had an uninspired outing early on in the day. India was bundled out for 134 in 36.2 overs. Smriti Mandhana top-scored for the side with 35 runs. Megha Sharma and Jhulan Goswami picked the early wickets for India in England's lowly run-chase but failed to stop England from getting back to winning ways.

    India made a winning start to the 2022 Women's WC, registering a 107-run victory over Pakistan in their opener. After facing a 62-run defeat to New Zealand, Mithali Raj's side made an excellent comeback against the West Indies. They also put their highest-ever score in the tournament (317/8), defeating the Windies by 155 runs.

    The England win has just made the points table more interesting. India is in the top half while England hovers in the lower half. But India's next game is against the mighty Australians on Saturday in Auckland. 

