ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands trounces Zimbabwe by 5 wickets despite elimination

Netherlands piled pressure on Zimbabwe's chances of semis qualification, winning by five wickets in the Super 12 of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Wednesday.

In-form opener Max O'Dowd strick a delicate half-century following a rational display by the pacers as the Netherlands defeated Zimbabwe by five wickets for its maiden triumph of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. The Dutch chased down the tiny target of 118 with a couple of overs to spare, with O'Dowd striking 52 off 47 deliveries, reaching 120/5 to collect their opening points -- two -- despite being already out of the semis contention. Zimbabwe is also basically out of the tournament following Wednesday's failure.

Paul van Meekeren (3/29) led the Netherlands' disciplined fast-bowling show after Zimbabwe elected to bat. Brandon Glover, Logan van Beek and Bas de Leede also picked up a couple of wickets apiece and skittled out the African side for 117 in 19.2 overs. In its must-win encounter, Sikandar Raza was the only bright spot for Zimbabwe in an otherwise cluttered batting show by the side, as the star all-rounder plundered a 24-ball 40, taking it past the 100-run mark.

However, the target of 118 was below-par, as the Netherlands trotted home in 18 overs, scripting its maiden conquest of the Super-12 stage. The 'Orange Army' will be taking on South Africa in its final game on Sunday. Zimbabwe, which had a stunning victory over Pakistan earlier in the event, will square off against tournament favourite India in its last contest at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

The Netherlands produced a stable and enduring start with the long-haired O'Dowd running its ship. At the halfway mark, it was 67/1, as O'Dowd gaily held the innings together. He cut loose and went after Luke Jongwe with a couple of consecutive boundaries, completing his 11th half-century and fourth in a World Cup.

With nine needed off 30 deliveries, the success was delayed as the Netherlands executed a bit of harakiri towards the finishing line, losing O'Dowd and skipper Scott Edwards (5) within nine deliveries. In the end, de Leede slammed a couple of boundaries in his run-a-ball unbeaten 12, sealing the triumph.

The Zimbabwe batters earlier, barring Raza, revealed a complete lack of application. Only a couple of Zimbabweans reached double-digit figures, and they consumed 66 dot deliveries, summing up their difficulty in their must-win game. Wickets kept tumbling around Raza, as he appeared to be batting for a different side, with utmost authority and conviction.

Pacer Brandon Glover (4-1-29-2) gave a hard time to the Zimbabwe batters early on, yanking swing from the Adelaide Oval, giving a twin impact within the Powerplay (PP), dismissing skipper Craig Ervine (3) and Regis Chakbva (5) in straight overs. The top three, Wessly Madhevere (1), Ervine (3) and Chakabva (5) failed to get going, managing 20 runs in the PP.

Reeling at 20/3, Raza got going with his swivel shots, counter-attacking the Dutch. He bisected the field easily with his grand drives, seeming to be in total control in an exemplary 48-run stand in 35 deliveries with Sean Williams. When Zimbabwe tried to build a partnership and regain momentum, Van Meekeren activated another spill by dismissing Williams.

Van Meekeren was the top wicket-taker among the Dutch pacers, who presented a disciplined approach, with Logan van Beek and Bas de Leede bearing a couple of wickets each. De Leede seized the prized wicket of Raza, who looked to tear apart the Dutch attack, as he mistimed a good length delivery. Fred Klaassen, who clutched with 1/17, accepted a well-judged running catch at the boundary, ending Raza's amusement.

(With inputs from PTI)