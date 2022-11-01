ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik and others practice indoors in Adelaide
On Wednesday, India will face Bangladesh in the Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide. Meanwhile, with a rain threat in the city, some Indians practised indoors on Tuesday, including KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik.
Image credit: PTI
After suffering a closely-contested loss to South Africa on Sunday, India is preparing to take on sub-continental neighbour Bangladesh in the Super 12 of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. The Men in Blue would be desperate to win this contest, while they are the favourites to see this through. A win in this tie would nearly seal India's place in the semis, while a defeat could put it at the mercy of other teams and results. Meanwhile, the teams have another headache, as the city experienced substantial rainfall on Tuesday, with some expected on Wednesday too.
Image credit: Getty
As a result, some Indians partook in an indoor training session, reports ANI. Among those Indians were wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul and veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik. Both men are under fire for failing to detonate at the event. While the former has yet to go beyond nine in the three games, the latter has failed to finish despite being the designated finisher.
Image credit: Getty
On Tuesday, Rahul was seen practising batting aplenty and had a throwdown session with batting coach Vikram Rathour while head coach Rahul Dravid looked on. Later, Rahul also chatted with former skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli, as the latter, too, sweated it out at the nets. So far, Rahul has scored just 22 in three at a wretched average of 7.33 and a strike rate of 64.70.
Image credit: Getty
Karthik had suffered back spasms in the last game against South Africa, leaving the field during the South African chase, while Rishabh Pant took on the duties behind the stumps. However, now that the former is back at the nets, it indicates that he still might play against the Bangladeshis.
ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - FLEMING EXPRESSES HIS CONFIDENCE IN RAHUL REDISCOVERING HIS MOJO
Image credit: Getty
Besides the batting practice, Karthik also did quite some wicketkeeping training with the help of some local spinners, as the Adelaide conditions are at par with the sub-continent, which usually assists the spinners. Also, veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin took part in some batting sessions besides his usual bowling practice. Fellow all-rounder Axar Patel spent some time with the bat, while middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav and pacer Harshal Patel also hit the nets.