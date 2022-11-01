ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Jos Buttler the star as ENG triumphs over NZ to stay in semis race

England managed to overpower New Zealand by 20 runs in the Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Brisbane on Tuesday. Thanks to Jos Buttler, the Three Lions remain in semis contention.

It was a nervy encounter between England and New Zealand in the Super 12 of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday. The former registered an intense 20-run victory over the latter, as both sides stayed in the race for the semis, keeping Group 1 wide open. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales were the stars for the Three Lions, while Glenn Phillips showed tremendous determination and ensured a Kiwi fightback, but only to fall short. As a result, social media was delighted with the level of competition.

Winning the toss, England decided to bat. It was off to a commanding start, with openers Jos Buttler (73) and Alex Hales (52) putting on an 81-run stand before Mitchell Santner dismissed the latter in the 11th over after scoring his 11th Twenty20 International (T20I) half-century. While it lost Moeen Ali (5) off Ish Sodhi 27 runs later in the 14th, a 45-run partnership ensued between Buttler and Liam Livingstone (20).

In the 18th, Livingstone was knocked over by Lockie Ferguson at 153. There was a shortage of partnerships, while Buttler struck his 18th T20I 50 before falling in the 19th, at 162. Eventually, the Three Lions finished on an above-par total of 179/6. For the Kiwis, Ferguson caught a couple, while Sodhi was economical.

In reply, the New Zealanders began on a hyper note. They lost a couple for 28 by the fifth over of the PowerPlay. Nevertheless, skipper Kane Williamson (40) and Glenn Phillips (59*) put on a delightful 91-run stand for the third wicket, keeping their side firmly in the chase before the former departed in the 15th off Ben Stokes.

Williamson's dismissal led to two quick wicket losses, while Phillips continued his onslaught, striking his seventh T20I half-century. At 135, the latter became the sixth wicket to fall, with Sam Curran getting rid of him in the 18th. With 26 needed off the last six balls and a couple of new batters into the crease, it was pretty much Mission Impossible for the Kiwis.

Eventually, New Zealand finished on 159/6 and fell short by 20 runs, thanks to some thoughtful death-over bowling by the English. For the English, Chris Woakes and Curran held a couple of wickets each, while Moeen was economical.

Brief scores: ENG 179/6 (Buttler- 73, Hales- 52; Ferguson- 2/45) lost to NZ 159/6 (Williamson- 40, Phillips- 62; Curran- 2/26) by 20 runs.