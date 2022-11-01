Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Jos Buttler the star as ENG triumphs over NZ to stay in semis race

    England managed to overpower New Zealand by 20 runs in the Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Brisbane on Tuesday. Thanks to Jos Buttler, the Three Lions remain in semis contention.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, England vs New Zealand: Jos Buttler the star as ENG triumphs over NZ to stay in semis race, twitter reacts-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 1, 2022, 5:15 PM IST

    It was a nervy encounter between England and New Zealand in the Super 12 of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday. The former registered an intense 20-run victory over the latter, as both sides stayed in the race for the semis, keeping Group 1 wide open. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales were the stars for the Three Lions, while Glenn Phillips showed tremendous determination and ensured a Kiwi fightback, but only to fall short. As a result, social media was delighted with the level of competition.

    Winning the toss, England decided to bat. It was off to a commanding start, with openers Jos Buttler (73) and Alex Hales (52) putting on an 81-run stand before Mitchell Santner dismissed the latter in the 11th over after scoring his 11th Twenty20 International (T20I) half-century. While it lost Moeen Ali (5) off Ish Sodhi 27 runs later in the 14th, a 45-run partnership ensued between Buttler and Liam Livingstone (20).

    CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    In the 18th, Livingstone was knocked over by Lockie Ferguson at 153. There was a shortage of partnerships, while Buttler struck his 18th T20I 50 before falling in the 19th, at 162. Eventually, the Three Lions finished on an above-par total of 179/6. For the Kiwis, Ferguson caught a couple, while Sodhi was economical.

    In reply, the New Zealanders began on a hyper note. They lost a couple for 28 by the fifth over of the PowerPlay. Nevertheless, skipper Kane Williamson (40) and Glenn Phillips (59*) put on a delightful 91-run stand for the third wicket, keeping their side firmly in the chase before the former departed in the 15th off Ben Stokes.

    ALSO WATCH: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022, IND VS BAN: 'WE HAVE SUPPORTED RAHUL FOR LAST ONE YEAR' - DRAVID

    Williamson's dismissal led to two quick wicket losses, while Phillips continued his onslaught, striking his seventh T20I half-century. At 135, the latter became the sixth wicket to fall, with Sam Curran getting rid of him in the 18th. With 26 needed off the last six balls and a couple of new batters into the crease, it was pretty much Mission Impossible for the Kiwis.

    Eventually, New Zealand finished on 159/6 and fell short by 20 runs, thanks to some thoughtful death-over bowling by the English. For the English, Chris Woakes and Curran held a couple of wickets each, while Moeen was economical.
    Brief scores: ENG 179/6 (Buttler- 73, Hales- 52; Ferguson- 2/45) lost to NZ 159/6 (Williamson- 40, Phillips- 62; Curran- 2/26) by 20 runs.

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2022, 5:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya de Silva ensures easy SL win over AFG to stay in semis contention, twitter rejoices-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dhananjaya de Silva ensures easy SL win over AFG to stay in semis contention

    End of road for Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin? BCCI begins T20 transition?-ayh

    End of road for Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin? BCCI begins T20 transition?

    Hardik Pandya to lead India T20 squad in New Zealand; Sikhar Dhawan named captain for ODIs snt

    Hardik Pandya to lead India's T20 squad in New Zealand; Sikhar Dhawan named captain for ODIs

    Are elite sportspersons prepping enough for life after retirement? Wasim Akram's case indicates they need to-ayh

    Are elite sportspersons prepping enough for life after retirement? Wasim Akram's case indicates they need to

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs IRE: Aaron Finch overpowers Lorcan Tucker as Australia wins by 42 runs against Ireland, twitter reacts-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs IRE: Finch overpowers Tucker as Australia wins by 42 runs

    Recent Stories

    Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: List of key candidates to watch out for in upcoming polls AJR

    Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: List of key candidates to watch out for in upcoming polls

    Apple to launch MacBook Pro with M2 chip early next year Report gcw

    Apple to launch MacBook Pro with M2 chip early next year: Report

    JNU PhD 2022 Entrance Exam: Registration process begins; know exam schedule, process here - adt

    JNU PhD 2022 Entrance Exam: Registration process begins; know exam schedule, process here

    Asianet News Dialogues with Quess Corp Limited CEO Guruprasad Srinivasan

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'We are in the best of times in the country'

    Karnataka Rajyotsava: KGF star Yash celebrates the glory of Karnataka day, shares flying Kannada flag RBA

    Karnataka Rajyotsava: KGF star Yash celebrates the glory of Karnataka day, shares flying Kannada flag

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon