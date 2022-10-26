Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Indians express unhappiness over after-practice meal

    India is facing an issue with its after-practice meal, as the players have complained of not having hot food. Meanwhile, ICC is waiting for an official complaint from the BCCI to investigate the issue.

    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

    The Indian cricket team wasn’t precisely happy with the after-practice food menu on Tuesday, and a few team members were also determined to take their food back into the hotel rooms. It is apprehended that the after-practice menu is practically the same for all sides, and the Indian players are not being served hot food, which, per the Board of Control for Cricket in India)(BCCI) sources are a must following a harsh practice session. The Indian side participated in the optional training session on Tuesday, where all pacers rested alongside all-rounder Hardik Pandya, batter Suryakumar Yadav, and spinner Axar Patel.

    It is learnt that the after-practice meals included customised sandwiches, fruits, and falafel (ubiquitous in this part of the world). With the training nearly finished by afternoon, it was lunchtime, and perhaps players wished for a full-course meal. “It’s not like any boycott... Some players did pick up fruits and falafel, but everyone wanted to have lunch. Hence, they had food going back to the hotel,” a BCCI official told PTI.

    “The problem is that the ICC doesn’t provide hot food after lunch. In a bilateral series, the host association is in charge of catering and always provides hot Indian meals after a training session. But for ICC, the rule is the same for all countries. After two hours of training, you can’t just have a cold sandwich [not even grilled] with avocado, tomato and cucumber. That is plain and simple inadequate nourishment,” the official further added.

    It will be absorbing if the BCCI intervenes and sets up hot Indian meals for the practice sessions. Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) commented, “Everything is mentioned in the player handbook that was given to all teams before the start of the tournament. It’s clear in the handbook that only snacks will be served after individual practice sessions. We are still awaiting an official complaint from BCCI.”

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2022, 10:40 AM IST
