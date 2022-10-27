Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Rossouw-Nortje dominate as SA pummels BAN by 104 runs; netizens rejoice

    South Africa brushed aside the rain sorrow from the last game as it hammered Bangladesh by 104 runs in Super 12 of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Sydney on Thursday. Meanwhile, here's how the netizens rejoiced.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, BAngladesh vs South Africa: Rilee Rossouw-Anrich Nortje dominate as SA pummels BAN by 104 runs; netizens rejoice
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 27, 2022, 12:56 PM IST

    It was a top-notch performance and a remarkable comeback from South Africa, especially after suffering a heartbreak in the previous game due to the rain. It faced off against Bangladesh on Thursday in the Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The South Africans put on a grand show. Eventually, they won the contest, thanks to a sensational century by Rilee Rossouw, followed by some superb bowling by pacer Anrich Nortje, who grabbed a four-for to hand a 104-run victory, earning its maiden win of the competition. Consequently, the netizens rejoiced as a result.

    Winning the toss, South African skipper Temba Bavuma opted to bat, as he was dismissed in the opening over of the PowerPlay (PP) for just a couple, with the same number of runs on the board. Thereon, opener Quinton de Kock (63) and Rossouw (109) put on a 168-run partnership for the second wicket to bring SA firmly back into the innings.

    While de Kock scored his 13th Twenty20 International (T20I) half-century, Rossouw struck his maiden T20I century before the former fell in the 15th. The latter was the fourth wicket to fall at 197 in the 19th, while SA finished on a humongous total of 205/5. For the Bangladeshis, off-spinner Shakib Al Hasan seized a couple, while pacer Mustafizur Rahman was the most economical.

    In reply, the Bangladeshis felt early pressure and lost four wickets for 47 by the sixth over of the PP. There were barely any convincing stands, as they were skittled for 101 by the 17th over, with top-order batter Litton Das (34) being the top scorer. For the Proteas, while Nortje and chinaman Tabraiz Shamsi caught four and three, respectively, the former was heavily economic.
    Brief scores: SA 205/5 (de Kock- 63, Rossouw- 109; Shakib- 2/33) defeated BAN 101 in 16.3 overs (Liton- 34; Nortje- 4/10, Shamsi- 3/20) by 104 runs.

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2022, 12:56 PM IST
