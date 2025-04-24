Sachin Tendulkar's unforgettable 143 against Australia in Sharjah 1998, despite India falling short of the target, secured their place in the final based on NRR.

Former Team India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar turned 52 on Thursday, April 24. With a plethora of records, accolades, and achievements under his belt, Tendulkar has been regarded as one of the greatest batters to have ever graced the game of cricket.

Given his record-breaking performances, match-winning knocks, and consistency, Sachin Tendulkar was given the title ‘God of Cricket’ and ‘Master Blaster’. Tendulkar enthralled the cricketing world with his elegance, technique, tenacity and mental toughness throughout his career spanning 24 years. Tendulkar’s performance across all formats of the game often grabbed the headlines and attention of cricket experts and enthusiasts alike.

Sachin Tendulkar delivered many iconic and memorable performances with his willow over 24 years of his illustrious career. One such performance that had defined him as a batting legend was his scintillating performance against Australia in 1998 Coca-Cola Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Sachin’s desert storm in Sharjah

On April 22, 1998, the cricketing world glued to the TV as Sachin Tendulkar was going bonkers against Australian bowlers, including the likes of Shane Warne, Tom Moody, and Michael Kasprowicz. The Australian bowlers clueless as Tendulkar was toying with the fielding placements, finding gaps at time, and dispatching deliveries into the stands with his timing and precision.

Sachin Tendulkar played scintillating innings of 143 off 131 balls. His brilliant performance eventually went in vain as Team India failed to chase down a 276-run target as they were restricted to 250 in 46 overs. However, Tendulkar’s knock was impactful as India managed to qualify for the final based on Net Run Rate (NRR). Sachin’s performance against Australia was regarded as one of the greatest knocks in the history of ODI cricket.

In the final, Sachin Tendulkar scored another century, scoring 134 off 131 balls to help Team India chase down the 273-run target set by Australia and clinch the Coca Cola Cup title. Tendulkar was the highest run–scorer of the tournament, amassing 435 runs, including two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 87.00 in five matches. Apart from Sachin, none of the players could manage to score 300 or 400 runs in the tournament.

Why is it called Sachin’s Desert Storm?

There is an interesting reason behind Sachin Tendulkar’s knock against Australia called Sachin’s desert storm. After Australia posted a total of 284/7, Team India lost an early wicket of Sourav Ganguly for 17 at 38/1. Tendulkar was joined by Nayan Mongia to carry on India’s innings. However, in the middle of India’s run-chase, Sharjah witnessed ‘Desert Storm’ or ‘Sand Storm’ that spread dust and disrupted the play for 25 runs, players walked off the field, halting momentum of the match.

Before the match resumed, India's target of 285 in 50 overs was revised to 276 in 46 overs. Once the match resumed, it was Sachin Tendulkar who created his own storm by smashing Australian bowlers to all parts of the ground with his aggression and controlled batting display in the scorching desert heat, right after nature's storm, earned the innings with a legendary nickname ‘Sachin Desert Storm’.

Unfortunately, they didn't chase the revised target, but managed to qualify for the final after going past 238 runs. 238 was required total for India to get qualified for the final and they did it.