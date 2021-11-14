T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Unchanged Australia opts to field against New Zealand, Williamson brings in Seifert

New Zealand and Australia are clashing in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday. Following the toss, Australian skipper Aaron Finch has opted to field.

It is the ultimate finale, as the trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand and Australia collide in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The toss has taken place, which has been won by Australia, while skipper Aaron Finch has opted to bowl first, keeping in mind the dew factor at night.

At the toss, Finch noted that the pitch was dry and would hardly change in the course of the game, besides adding that the new ball might skid, giving an advantage to his bowlers. He also recalled how his side hung in the competition and dug deep was crucial, while he praised spinner Adam Zampa for his superb performance in the shortest format and backing him to continue the same in this game. He also asserted that Australia dominance over the Kiwis in the format doesn't matter, and it's a fresh new start, while he moved in with an unchanged XI.

Meanwhile, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson said, "We would have fielded as well. It looks like a good wicket, and who knows about the dew. We are just trying to get a competitive total. We have one noticeable change: Conway is out, and Seifert is in. It is a shame that he misses, but we have to move on and focus on the challenge at hand as a team. Mitch Santner is a world-class operator, and it didn't quite work out in the match the other night. We don't want to look too far ahead, and we need to make a few minor adjustments."

Playing XI

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi and Trent Boult

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood