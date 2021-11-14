  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Unchanged Australia opts to field against New Zealand, Williamson brings in Seifert

    New Zealand and Australia are clashing in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday. Following the toss, Australian skipper Aaron Finch has opted to field.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final, New Zealand vs Australia, NZ vs AUS: Toss report, kane williamson, aaron finch, kane williamson, tim Seifert-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Dubai - United Arab Emirates, First Published Nov 14, 2021, 7:19 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    It is the ultimate finale, as the trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand and Australia collide in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The toss has taken place, which has been won by Australia, while skipper Aaron Finch has opted to bowl first, keeping in mind the dew factor at night.

    At the toss, Finch noted that the pitch was dry and would hardly change in the course of the game, besides adding that the new ball might skid, giving an advantage to his bowlers. He also recalled how his side hung in the competition and dug deep was crucial, while he praised spinner Adam Zampa for his superb performance in the shortest format and backing him to continue the same in this game. He also asserted that Australia dominance over the Kiwis in the format doesn't matter, and it's a fresh new start, while he moved in with an unchanged XI.

    LIVE SCORECARD: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final - New Zealand vs Australia

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

    Meanwhile, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson said, "We would have fielded as well. It looks like a good wicket, and who knows about the dew. We are just trying to get a competitive total. We have one noticeable change: Conway is out, and Seifert is in. It is a shame that he misses, but we have to move on and focus on the challenge at hand as a team. Mitch Santner is a world-class operator, and it didn't quite work out in the match the other night. We don't want to look too far ahead, and we need to make a few minor adjustments."

    Playing XI
    New Zealand:     Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi and Trent Boult
    Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2021, 7:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WWE Superstar John Cena shares MS Dhoni's picture on Instagram, wins a million Indian hearts-ayh

    WWE Superstar John Cena shares MS Dhoni's picture on Instagram, wins a million Indian hearts

    Video Icon
    Hasan Ali apologises to fans for dropping Matthew Wade's catch during T20WC Pakistan vs Australia semis clash-ayh

    Hasan Ali apologises to fans for dropping Matthew Wade's catch during T20WC Pakistan vs Australia semis clash

    Video Icon
    From Neeraj Chopra to Mithali Raj, a look at winners of Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards (WATCH)-ayh

    From Neeraj Chopra to Mithali Raj: A look at winners of Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final, New Zealand vs Australia, NZ vs AUS: Players to watch, head-to-head, weather, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand-Australia battle it out in ultimate finale as stage set for a new champion

    Video Icon
    Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali wife urges India EAM S Jaishankar for help after family receives death threats-dnm

    Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali’s wife sought India's help after family received death threats?

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Sunil Gavaskar explains reason for Hanuma Vihari's non-selection in Tests-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Sunil Gavaskar explains reason for Hanuma Vihari's non-selection in Tests

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to unveil modern Rani Kamlapati railway station; it was called Habibganj station earlier

    PM Modi to unveil modern Rani Kamlapati railway station; it was called Habibganj station earlier

    Video Icon
    Weekly Horoscope November 15-21 Astrology predictions for all zodiac signs

    Weekly Horoscope, November 15-21: Here are predictions for all zodiac signs

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: MCA expects 100 per cent crowd decision by Nov 20; preparatory camp at BKC-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: MCA expects 100 per cent crowd decision by Nov 20; preparatory camp at BKC

    Video Icon
    USA could host T20 World Cup 2024 as ICC eyes cricket's entry in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics-ayh

    USA could host T20 World Cup 2024 as ICC eyes cricket's entry in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    wikileaks founder Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK belmarsh prison

    Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK prison

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies-dnm

    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe

    Video Icon
    Life of South Africa last apartheid president FW de Klerk who freed Nelson Mandela

    Life of South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    desktopAdmobileAd