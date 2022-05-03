Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hardik Pandya's latest picture with Natasa Stankovic and Agastya gives you the family vibe

    Hardik Pandya keeps leading Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 commendably. Also, he is having a great time with his family inside the bubble. Check out his latest family picture.

    Hardik Pandya latest picture with Natasa Stankovic and Agastya gives you the family vibe-ayh
    Mumbai, First Published May 3, 2022, 5:48 PM IST

    Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has almost nailed it as the skipper of the new team Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Having won eight of the nine matches, it is nearly through to the playoffs. Meanwhile, he is also having a great time with his family, i.e. Serbian Bollywood wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya, inside the team bubble.

    Pandya and Natasa, aka Natandya, have been sharing engaging pictures of themselves and their family from the bubble throughout IPL 2022, with more to arrive in the coming days. Recently, Pandya shared a picture of himself with Natasa and Agastya, seated on the team hotel terrace during GT's Gujarat Day celebrations on Sunday. While Natandya smile at the camera, Agastya gives a normal stare, holding a dandiya in his hand.

    In the other picture, Pandya is seen holding Agastya on his left and Natasa on his right, smiling at the camera. While he captioned the post, "My strength ❤️🧿", Natasa commented on it, using heart emojis. Also, his brother Krunal and his wife Pankhuri Sharma, along with some of Pandya's team members, gave their reactions and remarks.

    Earlier, Pandya had shared a photo of him lying on the bed along with Agastya, as the former reads out a moral story to him. "Learning starts young and is a lifelong process 📚🥰☮️🧿", he captioned the post. Also, he had shared a video of his swimming pool time with Agastya in the team hotel, as GT captioned the video, "Our day just got 𝟏𝟎𝟎% brighter and 𝟐𝟎𝟎% cuter 🤩😍".

