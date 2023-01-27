Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fans shower love and wishes as cricketer Axar Patel ties the knot with Meha Patel

    All-rounder Axar Patel tied the knot with longtime beau Meha Patel, a dietitian and nutritionist, in a ceremony held in Vadodara on Thursday. 

    Days after the exquisite wedding of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty in Khandala, Indian team all-rounder Axar Patel wed longtime love Meha Patel, a dietician and nutritionist, on Thursday in Vadodara. The pair reportedly exchanged vows in front of their close friends and family at a customary Gujarati celebration.

    The pair eschewed their customary red attire in favour of lavishly embroidered white outfits for the wedding. The cricketer looked sharp in a white sherwani with beautiful embroidery, a white dupatta slung over his shoulder, and matching pyjamas. Axar added colour to his monochromatic wedding dress with a white saafa and a layered blue neckpiece.

    Meha, in contrast, matched Axar with a white lehenga adorned with golden embroidery, a matching half-sleeve top with a round neckline, and a zari dupatta. A gold maang tikka, a thick choker, matching earrings, and white and golden bangles completed her ensemble as accessories. She chose to wear very little makeup, with a gajra embellishing her short bun.

    While they avoided colour on D-day, bright colours were prominent in their attire for one wedding event. In a cropped pink ghaghra with silver work all over, as seen in one of the popular videos from their wedding festivities, the bride looked lovely and had a blast. She wore it with pink strappy juttis and a beautifully embroidered pink blouse.

    After reportedly dating for a long period, Axar and Meha got engaged in January 2022. Meha, Axar's wife, is a dietician and nutritionist by profession and is highly social media active and frequently posts photos from her life to Instagram.

    Meha Patel also shared a number of updates from events leading up to the wedding. She enjoys travelling and has posted pictures from excursions to far-flung places including Dubai, Scotland, and Goa. She has a dog named Gucci.

