'Encourage girls to sports, they will bring smiles on faces': Sachin Tendulkar's message to parents (WATCH)

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar urged parents to support girls in sports, expressing confidence that their participation would bring joy. Tendulkar, accompanied by his wife Anjali, visited Ranchi on Saturday to inspire girl footballers at Yuwa Foundation in Ormanjhi block, where both organizations collaborate to train and uplift young female athletes. Interacting with the girls at their school near Rukka Dam, Tendulkar described the experience as memorable.

"Children's energy is infectious. I saw them working hard and enjoying themselves. I recalled my childhood," Tendulkar said while speaking to media persons.

"I got inspiration from many children because this journey is not easy for them. There are several difficulties in their lives even from home. They go to play football, which sometimes is not liked by parents. I would like to tell them to encourage children and support them. These children will bring smiles on their faces," Tendulkar said.

Speaking about the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, he said that it works in three verticals—education, sports and health.

"Education is because my father was a professor, health because my wife is a doctor and sport because I am into it. If three are put together, it can shape the future of the country," he said.

Tendulkar commended the Yuwa Foundation, noting its sincerity, honesty, and commitment in nurturing girls' talents. He expressed optimism about the foundation's transformative impact on the girls' lives, believing they would achieve great success. Spending time with the players brought him immense joy, emphasizing that their happiness was his primary motivation. Tendulkar expressed his intention to return soon, emphasizing the importance of supporting and uplifting children.