Ravi Bishnoi's stellar performance against Australia positions him as India's third spin option for T20 WC

The inclusion of Ravi Bishnoi in India's T20I squad against South Africa indicates a strategic move by the team management, foreseeing the T20 World Cup next year. With only six T20Is remaining before the global event, the 23-year-old leg-spinner seems to have edged ahead of veteran Yuzvendra Chahal in the pecking order. Bishnoi's standout performance in the recent series against Australia, where he was named the 'Player of the Series' for capturing nine wickets in five matches, underscores his emergence. Despite a challenging start in Visakhapatnam, Bishnoi's resilience and varied bowling style, characterised by well-disguised googlies and skidding deliveries, have set him apart.

The young spinner's ability to adapt and take crucial wickets, as witnessed in his dismissal of Travis Head, has garnered praise. However, Bishnoi faces stiff competition from experienced spinners like Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, who will vie for lead roles upon their return. Nevertheless, Bishnoi's impactful performances position him as a strong contender for India's spin arsenal, offering a valuable third-spin option in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup.

"Bishnoi, obviously, has been great throughout the four games. He has been quite hard to get a hold of. Some of our guys with less experience will learn a lot from facing him," said Wade.

But if one watches from outside, Bishnoi's bowling has this pattern wherein he tries to purchase wickets with a series of googlies.

He is not a huge turner of the ball either, and hardly ever tries to outfox the batters like Chahal does with wide of the off-stump bowling.

But Bishnoi is quick off the surface, making the ball skid to the batters to catch them napping.

Legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan underlined this part of Bishnoi's game.

"Bishnoi is different from any other leg spinner out there. He bowls quicker and he slides the ball a lot, and it is tough to face him on helpful wickets," Muralitharan said on Jio Cinema.

The young Indian spinner showed precisely through the dismissal of Travis Head.

"Bishnoi has given this Indian side the option of a solid third spinner now. It is not easy to come in for someone like Chahal. But Bishnoi has made it look easy, and I hope he continues that," a former India spinner told PTI.

"The T20 World Cup is going to be played in the West Indies and the USA and the pitches there might offer some assistance to the spinners. Having three quality players in that department will give the team a certain edge," he added.

