Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Neeraj Chopra offers insightful tip for Jasprit Bumrah's bowling: A run-up adjustment for more pace

    India's Javelin throw star, Neeraj Chopra, shares a valuable piece of advice for India's pace sensation, Jasprit Bumrah. Expressing admiration for Bumrah's unique bowling style, Chopra suggests a subtle tweak.

    Neeraj Chopra offers insightful tip for Jasprit Bumrah's bowling: A run-up adjustment for more pace osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 5:40 PM IST

    Neeraj Chopra suggests a minor adjustment that could enhance the pace of India's star fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah. Chopra, expressing admiration for Bumrah's unique bowling action, recommends that the paceman should consider lengthening his run-up to increase the velocity of his deliveries. Drawing from discussions with fellow javelin throwers, Neeraj believes that starting the run-up from a slightly greater distance can have a positive impact on a bowler's pace. Neeraj, who attended the ODI World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, shares his perspective on the match and notes that despite technical aspects he may not fully comprehend, the Australian team's strong mindset played a crucial role in their victory over India. Reflecting on India's tournament journey, he acknowledges that sometimes it's just not the team's day. Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic and World Championships titleholder in javelin throw, provides valuable insights into both cricket and the mental aspects of competition.

    “I like Jasprit Bumrah, I find his action unique. I feel he should lengthen his run-up to add more pace," said Chopra. He made the assessment based on interactions with other javelin throwers. “As a javelin thrower, we often discuss how bowlers can increase their pace if they start their run-up from a little further back. I like Bumrah’s style.”

    “Batting in the daytime wasn’t very easy. In the evening, I think, batting became easy. But our guys tried. Sometimes, it’s just not our day. But, frankly, everyone had a great tournament."

    He also pointed that it could be the Aussie mentality, which helped them outplay a star studded Indian unit in the summit clash. India had won 10 matches in the lead up to the final but were completely outplayed on the big occassion.

    “Maybe, somewhere mentally, the Australian team held an edge at the start. When they bowled, I found they had a strong mindset. In the end, they had completely flipped it over. They were confident about their game,” said Chopra.

    Also Read: Former India star expresses candid opinion on three captains for South Africa tour

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2023, 5:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Former India star expresses candid opinion on three captains for South Africa tour osf

    Former India star expresses candid opinion on three captains for South Africa tour

    cricket Suryakumar Yadav's inspiring words fuel Arshdeep Singh's sensational bowling performance in 5th T20I osf

    Suryakumar Yadav's inspiring words fuel Arshdeep Singh's sensational bowling performance in 5th T20I

    cricket ECB advises Jofra Archer to skip 2024 IPL for T20 World Cup preparations osf

    ECB advises Jofra Archer to skip 2024 IPL for T20 World Cup preparations

    cricket Shai Hope's heroics propel West Indies to record-breaking victory against England in the 1st ODI (WATCH) osf

    Shai Hope's heroics propel West Indies to record-breaking victory against England in the 1st ODI (WATCH)

    cricket AB de Villiers excited about Sanju Samson's return into the ODI squad against South Africa osf

    AB de Villiers excited about Sanju Samson's return into the ODI squad against South Africa

    Recent Stories

    Main Kashmiri aur mera desh Hindustan Young Kashmiri rappers take the nation by storm

    'Main Kashmiri aur mera desh Hindustan...' Young Kashmiri rappers take the nation by storm (WATCH)

    Chilling video of Hamas terrorist killing Israeli woman surfaces; Gal Gadot speaks out for Oct 7 victims snt

    Chilling video of Hamas terrorist killing Israeli woman surfaces; Gal Gadot speaks out for Oct 7 victims

    'Sam Bahadur': Vicky Kaushal to Sanya Malhotra, how much did the cast charge for the film? RKK

    'Sam Bahadur': Vicky Kaushal to Sanya Malhotra, how much did the cast charge for the film?

    Christmas delights 7 easy and delicious treats to make at home gcw eai

    Christmas delights: 7 easy and delicious treats to make at home

    Mango to Oranges: 7 fruits with high Vitamin-C content ATG EAI

    Mango to Oranges: 7 fruits with high Vitamin-C content

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon