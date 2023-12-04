Neeraj Chopra offers insightful tip for Jasprit Bumrah's bowling: A run-up adjustment for more pace

Neeraj Chopra suggests a minor adjustment that could enhance the pace of India's star fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah. Chopra, expressing admiration for Bumrah's unique bowling action, recommends that the paceman should consider lengthening his run-up to increase the velocity of his deliveries. Drawing from discussions with fellow javelin throwers, Neeraj believes that starting the run-up from a slightly greater distance can have a positive impact on a bowler's pace. Neeraj, who attended the ODI World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, shares his perspective on the match and notes that despite technical aspects he may not fully comprehend, the Australian team's strong mindset played a crucial role in their victory over India. Reflecting on India's tournament journey, he acknowledges that sometimes it's just not the team's day. Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic and World Championships titleholder in javelin throw, provides valuable insights into both cricket and the mental aspects of competition.

“I like Jasprit Bumrah, I find his action unique. I feel he should lengthen his run-up to add more pace," said Chopra. He made the assessment based on interactions with other javelin throwers. “As a javelin thrower, we often discuss how bowlers can increase their pace if they start their run-up from a little further back. I like Bumrah’s style.”

“Batting in the daytime wasn’t very easy. In the evening, I think, batting became easy. But our guys tried. Sometimes, it’s just not our day. But, frankly, everyone had a great tournament."

He also pointed that it could be the Aussie mentality, which helped them outplay a star studded Indian unit in the summit clash. India had won 10 matches in the lead up to the final but were completely outplayed on the big occassion.

“Maybe, somewhere mentally, the Australian team held an edge at the start. When they bowled, I found they had a strong mindset. In the end, they had completely flipped it over. They were confident about their game,” said Chopra.

