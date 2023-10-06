Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: Swiggy's witty take on India's 'Orange Kit' delights netizens

    Team India's revelation of their vibrant orange training kit for the upcoming 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup caused a stir online. Fans quickly drew parallels between the new jerseys and Swiggy's delivery executives' attire, leading to a witty exchange on social media.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 6, 2023, 1:03 PM IST

    Team India recently introduced their fresh orange training attire for the upcoming 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup during a practice session ahead of their clash against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8. The new ensemble instantly caught the attention of the online community, with fans swiftly noting the uncanny resemblance between the new jerseys and the t-shirts worn by Swiggy delivery executives. Seizing the opportunity for a humorous take, the food delivery app playfully commented on X (formerly Twitter), suggesting that the "boys were ready to deliver (the world cup)."

    A social media user, Mufaddal Vohra, took to the platform and shared a picture of former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sporting the new jersey, captioning it as "Virat Kohli in India's World Cup training jersey." In response, Swiggy quipped, "It looks like the boys in the orange jersey are all set to deliver (the world cup)."

    This lighthearted exchange between Swiggy and cricket enthusiasts on the internet garnered a flurry of reactions.

    "They never miss a chance for clever marketing," remarked one user.

    "Please make sure to deliver for the next 45 days," humorously commented another individual.

    A third user chimed in, "Honestly, they really do look like delivery boys."

    The unveiling of the new kit sparked mixed reactions among users, as the Indian team is typically seen sporting blue jerseys.

    Here are some more reaction on Twitter: 

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2023, 1:03 PM IST
