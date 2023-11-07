Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Mind-blowing Maxwell's double ton fires Australia to 3-wicket win over Afghanistan

    In an extraordinary performance, Glenn Maxwell's phenomenal double century led Australia to a thrilling victory over Afghanistan during the 2023 ODI World Cup, marking a historic moment in cricket.

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Mind-blowing Maxwell's double ton fires Australia to 3-wicket win over Afghanistan osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 7, 2023, 10:23 PM IST

    In a stunning display of skill and determination, Glenn Maxwell's explosive double century played a pivotal role in securing a thrilling 3-wicket win for Australia over Afghanistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

    In a breathtaking one-day innings that will be remembered for ages, Maxwell orchestrated a stunning rescue mission for Australia against Afghanistan, propelling them to a remarkable three-wicket victory in Mumbai. Australia's plight appeared dire when Mitchell Starc's dismissal left them at 91-7, chasing a highly competitive target of 292 set by Afghanistan.

    However, Maxwell, aided by a dropped catch and some lax fielding, embarked on a rampage, producing an unbeaten 201 runs from just 128 balls. His efforts received crucial support from captain Pat Cummins, with whom he forged an unbroken eighth-wicket partnership worth 202 runs.

    Following his epic innings, Maxwell commented, "I feel shocking! It was obviously quite hot when I was fielding, and I haven't done a lot of high-intensity fielding in the heat, but it got hold of me today. Luckily, I was able to stick it out to the end."

    Australia had faced the prospect of securing a World Cup semi-final berth, and Afghanistan's most substantial total of the tournament, 291-5, further intensified the challenge. Ibrahim Zadran's unbeaten century, comprising 129 runs off 143 balls, along with all-rounder Rashid Khan's 35 not out from 18 balls in the latter stages, powered Afghanistan to their commanding score.

    Despite winning the toss, Australia struggled to claim wickets on a pitch that had been unkind to bowlers throughout the tournament. Maxwell's contribution with the ball was vital as he dismissed Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah during a good spell.  Afghanistan, known for their overachievement in World Cups, will still aim to keep their own semi-final aspirations alive.

    Also Read: Afghanistan vs Australia: Zadran credits legendary Sachin Tendulkar for landmark World Cup century (WATCH)

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2023, 10:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Australia chased 292 from 91 for 7 to storm into the semi-finals osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia chased 292 from 91 for 7 to storm into the semi-finals

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Delhi Police's unique message amid the 'Timed Out' dismissal controversy osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Delhi Police's unique message amid the 'Timed Out' dismissal controversy

    Afghanistan vs Australia: Zadran credits legendary Sachin Tendulkar for landmark World Cup century (WATCH) snt

    Afghanistan vs Australia: Zadran credits legendary Sachin Tendulkar for landmark World Cup century (WATCH)

    cricket Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of Bangladesh's final World Cup match due to fractured finger osf

    Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of Bangladesh's final World Cup match due to fractured finger

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan reveals 'Timed Out' appeal wasn't his idea osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan reveals 'Timed Out' appeal wasn't his idea

    Recent Stories

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Australia chased 292 from 91 for 7 to storm into the semi-finals osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia chased 292 from 91 for 7 to storm into the semi-finals

    Football Colombian rebels seek security assurances in the release of Luis Diaz's father osf

    Colombian rebels seek security assurances in the release of Luis Diaz's father

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Delhi Police's unique message amid the 'Timed Out' dismissal controversy osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Delhi Police's unique message amid the 'Timed Out' dismissal controversy

    Aditya L-1 payload HEL1OS captures first high-energy X-ray glimpse of solar flares snt

    Aditya L-1 payload HEL1OS captures first high-energy X-ray glimpse of solar flares

    Afghanistan vs Australia: Zadran credits legendary Sachin Tendulkar for landmark World Cup century (WATCH) snt

    Afghanistan vs Australia: Zadran credits legendary Sachin Tendulkar for landmark World Cup century (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon