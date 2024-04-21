Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mark Chapman's heroics propel New Zealand to series-levelling victory against Pakistan in 3rd T20I

    In an exhilarating showdown at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Mark Chapman's outstanding performance guided New Zealand to a crucial 7-wicket triumph over Pakistan, levelling the T20I series at 1-1.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 21, 2024, 11:30 PM IST

    In a thrilling encounter at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Mark Chapman's stellar performance led New Zealand to a resounding 7-wicket win over Pakistan, leveling the series at 1-1. Pakistan, having dominated the previous match, faced a setback as they were bowled out for 90 runs, allowing New Zealand to chase down the target in just 12.1 overs. Despite Babar Azam's assessment of being ten runs short and Mohammad Rizwan's injury, Pakistan couldn't defend their total against a determined New Zealand side.

    Mark Chapman, awarded Player of the Match, credited the bowlers for their performance and expressed satisfaction in leveling the series, while Babar Azam acknowledged Pakistan's shortcomings and vowed to bounce back in the upcoming matches.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2024, 11:30 PM IST
