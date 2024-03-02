Lance Klusener joins Lucknow Super Giants as Assistant Coach ahead of the IPL 2024 season

Former South Africa all-rounder and seasoned coach, Lance Klusener, has been appointed as the assistant coach for the Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming IPL 2024 season.

Lucknow Super Giants enlist Lance Klusener as their assistant coach for the upcoming IPL season. Klusener, a former South African all-rounder, will join the coaching staff led by head coach Justin Langer. Notably, Klusener currently serves as the head coach of LSG's SA20 team, the Durban Super Giants, who reached the final in the recently concluded season.

This appointment adds to Klusener's extensive coaching background, having previously contributed to the coaching setups of Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the IPL. In 2023, he achieved success as the head coach of Guyana Amazon Warriors, guiding them to their inaugural CPL title. Beyond the IPL, Klusener has also showcased his coaching expertise in various T20 leagues, including the Bangladesh Premier League with Rajshahi Kings and the Tamil Nadu Premier League with the Lyca Kovai Kings.

In the international arena, Klusener has undertaken coaching roles with Afghanistan as head coach, as well as contributing to coaching efforts for Zimbabwe and South Africa in different capacities.

