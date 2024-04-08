Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Yash Thakur reveals his idols after stellar performance against the Gujarat Titans

    After a remarkable performance leading to Lucknow Super Giants' victory in IPL 2024, Yash Thakur opens up about his bowling inspirations, naming Umesh Yadav and MS Dhoni. 

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 7:02 PM IST

    In the absence of Mayank Yadav, Yash Thakur shone brightly with a remarkable performance, dismantling Gujarat Titans' batting lineup and steering Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to a convincing 33-run victory in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

    Following his match-winning display, Yash Thakur disclosed that his bowling idols are none other than Umesh Yadav and MS Dhoni. Reflecting on his journey, Thakur attributed his passion for fast bowling to Umesh Yadav, hailing him as a source of inspiration from their shared city. Thakur also expressed his gratitude towards Umesh for his mentorship and unwavering support.

    Additionally, Thakur acknowledged former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni as another role model, admiring Dhoni's ability to finish matches with the bat and aspiring to replicate such game awareness and determination with the ball.

    In the backdrop of LSG's comprehensive triumph, Thakur earned accolades for his maiden T20 five-wicket haul and clinched the coveted Player of the Match award. Dedicated to his late father, Thakur emotionally attributed his success to his family's unwavering encouragement and support throughout his cricketing journey.

    Grateful for the faith shown by the team management, Thakur expressed his appreciation towards Justin, Morne, and KL for their support during his initial struggles in the tournament. With renewed confidence and determination, Thakur looks ahead to LSG's upcoming clash against Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Sports City, Lucknow, with a sense of optimism and resolve.

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2024, 7:02 PM IST
