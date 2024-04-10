Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Shubman Gill's frustration evident over umpire's decision change in RR vs GT encounter (WATCH)

    During the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, Shubman Gill's evident frustration with an umpire's decision caught attention. The incident occurred during the 17th over when a wide call sparked animated discussions between Gill and the official. 

    cricket IPL 2024: Shubman Gill's frustration evident over umpire's decision change in RR vs GT encounter (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 10, 2024, 9:56 PM IST

    Shubman Gill, the captain of Gujarat Titans, found himself visibly displeased during Wednesday's IPL match against Rajasthan Royals. As the Royals' batters, Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag, unleashed a flurry of big hits, Gill's frustration mounted further due to an umpiring decision that left him perturbed. The incident occurred in the 17th over, bowled by GT's Mohit Sharma, when the final delivery was deemed wide after Gill opted for DRS. Despite a lengthy discussion with umpire Vinod Seshan, the wide call stood, adding to Gill's dismay. Despite the challenges, Rajasthan Royals, led by Parag's explosive 76 and Samson's unbeaten 68, posted a formidable total of 196 for three. While Rashid Khan shone for GT with bowling figures of 1/18, their overall performance fell short as they struggled to contain the Royals' onslaught.

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2024, 9:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: Dhanashree Verma extends heartfelt wishes to Yuzvendra Chahal on his 150th match (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Dhanashree Verma extends heartfelt wishes to Yuzvendra Chahal on his 150th match (WATCH)

    cricket Speculation surrounds Rohit Sharma's future with Mumbai Indians: Ex-MI star's comment spark interest osf

    Speculation surrounds Rohit Sharma's future with Mumbai Indians: Ex-MI star's comment spark interest

    Cricket Pakistan cricket team manager denies rift speculation between Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam osf

    Pakistan cricket team manager denies rift speculation between Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam

    Cricket IPL 2024: Did umpiring error over Jitesh Sharma's boundary cost PBKS the match against SRH? Here's the truth osf

    IPL 2024: Did umpiring error over Jitesh Sharma's boundary cost PBKS the match against SRH? Here's the truth

    cricket ICC ODI World Cup 2027 venues in South Africa revealed; here's where matches will take place osf

    ICC ODI World Cup 2027 venues in South Africa revealed; here's where matches will take place

    Recent Stories

    India's AI Strategy: Balancing Risk and Opportunity

    India’s AI Strategy: Balancing Risk and Opportunity

    cricket IPL 2024: Dhanashree Verma extends heartfelt wishes to Yuzvendra Chahal on his 150th match (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Dhanashree Verma extends heartfelt wishes to Yuzvendra Chahal on his 150th match (WATCH)

    Jammu and Kashmir witnessed renewed hope, progress post Article 370 revocation': PM Modi tells Newsweek AJR

    'J&K witnessed renewed hope, progress post Article 370 revocation': PM Modi tells Newsweek

    Football 'I'm not a kid anymore': Harvey Elliott asserts desire for starting role at Liverpool osf

    'I'm not a kid anymore': Harvey Elliott asserts desire for starting role at Liverpool

    cricket Speculation surrounds Rohit Sharma's future with Mumbai Indians: Ex-MI star's comment spark interest osf

    Speculation surrounds Rohit Sharma's future with Mumbai Indians: Ex-MI star's comment spark interest

    Recent Videos

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon