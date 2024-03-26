Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Meet Naman Dhir, Mumbai Indians' new all-rounder from Punjab

    Get to know Naman Dhir, the latest sensation in the Mumbai Indians squad, as he showcases his power-hitting skills and potential during the IPL 2024 season.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 1:38 AM IST

    Naman Dhir, Mumbai's latest addition to their roster, made quite the entrance when he stepped in at No. 3 during the match against Gujarat Titans. With just four T20 innings under his belt prior to this, Dhir's inclusion in the Mumbai Indians squad highlights the franchise's astute scouting efforts.

    Purchased for a modest sum of INR 20 lakh at the last auction, Dhir, a 24-year-old hard-hitting batter from Punjab, brings with him a reputation for launching towering sixes down the ground. While his T20 record may not be extensive, his performances in state T20 leagues, particularly in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup, have garnered attention. In that tournament, Dhir showcased his power-hitting prowess by amassing 466 runs at an impressive strike rate of 192.56, including two centuries and a flurry of sixes.

    In his recent outing against Gujarat Titans, Dhir's aggressive intent was on full display as he hammered three consecutive fours and a six off Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai. Despite his promising start, Dhir fell victim to a well-executed delivery, but his brief cameo of 20 runs showed glimpses of his potential.

    Mumbai Indians' batting coach, Kieron Pollard, praised Dhir's expressive approach and emphasised the franchise's commitment to nurturing young talent. While Mumbai fell short in the match, Dhir's performance underscores his promise as a future star in the making.

    Also Read: 'Innovation not so much from BCCI..':Lalit Modi's insights on IPL's growth and cricket's future

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 1:46 AM IST
