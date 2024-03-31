IPL 2024: LSG's new pace sensation Mayank Yadav reveals his love for speed and inspiration from jets

Discover the meteoric rise of Mayank Yadav, India's latest fast-bowling sensation, whose passion for speed was sparked by childhood admiration for jet planes.

The passion for speed fuels the rise of India's emerging pace sensation, Mayank Yadav, a passion ignited by childhood marvel at the sleek lines of jet planes, the raw power of rockets, and the thrilling rush of super bikes. In a dazzling performance, the 21-year-old delivered thunderous deliveries, clocking speeds of up to 150 kmph, leaving spectators spellbound during Lucknow Super Giants' triumph over Punjab Kings. Mayank's rapid pace, peaking at 155.8 kmph, rattled opponents and earned him the title of player of the match.

Reflecting on his affinity for velocity beyond the cricket field, Mayank shared, "Beyond cricket, I've always been drawn to speed – whether it's the soaring flight of a rocket, the graceful glide of an airplane, or the thunderous roar of a superbike. My childhood fascination with jet planes continues to inspire me."

Hailing from Punjabi Bagh in New Delhi, Mayank's journey to prominence hasn't been without challenges, including injuries that sidelined him from the IPL. However, his determination remained unwavering, focusing on recovery and self-care, both physically and mentally.

Taking cues from his idol Dale Steyn, Mayank crafts his bowling style with simplicity and effectiveness, harnessing his natural pace and precision with hard-hitting deliveries aimed at the stumps under the guidance of mentors like Justin Langer and Morne Morkel.

Debuting without succumbing to nerves, Mayank's confidence was evident as he seized the opportunity to showcase his talent on the grand stage. Looking ahead, his goal remains clear: consistency and contribution to the team's triumphs, utilising his formidable pace to leave a lasting impact.

As his star continues to ascend, Mayank acknowledges the role of mentors like Vijay Dahiya, whose recognition and encouragement paved the way for his journey into the spotlight.

