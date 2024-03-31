Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: LSG's new pace sensation Mayank Yadav reveals his love for speed and inspiration from jets

    Discover the meteoric rise of Mayank Yadav, India's latest fast-bowling sensation, whose passion for speed was sparked by childhood admiration for jet planes.

    cricket IPL 2024: LSG's new pace sensation Mayank Yadav reveals his love for speed and inspiration from jets osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 31, 2024, 2:39 PM IST

    The passion for speed fuels the rise of India's emerging pace sensation, Mayank Yadav, a passion ignited by childhood marvel at the sleek lines of jet planes, the raw power of rockets, and the thrilling rush of super bikes. In a dazzling performance, the 21-year-old delivered thunderous deliveries, clocking speeds of up to 150 kmph, leaving spectators spellbound during Lucknow Super Giants' triumph over Punjab Kings. Mayank's rapid pace, peaking at 155.8 kmph, rattled opponents and earned him the title of player of the match.

    Reflecting on his affinity for velocity beyond the cricket field, Mayank shared, "Beyond cricket, I've always been drawn to speed – whether it's the soaring flight of a rocket, the graceful glide of an airplane, or the thunderous roar of a superbike. My childhood fascination with jet planes continues to inspire me."

    Hailing from Punjabi Bagh in New Delhi, Mayank's journey to prominence hasn't been without challenges, including injuries that sidelined him from the IPL. However, his determination remained unwavering, focusing on recovery and self-care, both physically and mentally.

    Taking cues from his idol Dale Steyn, Mayank crafts his bowling style with simplicity and effectiveness, harnessing his natural pace and precision with hard-hitting deliveries aimed at the stumps under the guidance of mentors like Justin Langer and Morne Morkel.

    Debuting without succumbing to nerves, Mayank's confidence was evident as he seized the opportunity to showcase his talent on the grand stage. Looking ahead, his goal remains clear: consistency and contribution to the team's triumphs, utilising his formidable pace to leave a lasting impact.

    As his star continues to ascend, Mayank acknowledges the role of mentors like Vijay Dahiya, whose recognition and encouragement paved the way for his journey into the spotlight.

    Also Read: IPL 2024, MI vs RR Preview: Struggling Mumbai Indians eye happy homecoming against Rajasthan Royals

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2024, 2:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2024, MI vs RR Preview: Struggling Mumbai Indians eye happy homecoming against Rajasthan Royals snt

    IPL 2024, MI vs RR Preview: Struggling Mumbai Indians eye happy homecoming against Rajasthan Royals

    IPL 2024, MI vs RR: MCA rubbishes reports of strict action against fans targeting Hardik Pandya snt

    IPL 2024, MI vs RR: MCA rubbishes reports of strict action against fans targeting Hardik Pandya

    BREAKING PCB reappoints Babar Azam as white-ball captain ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 snt

    Babar Azam reinstated as Pakistan's white-ball skipper ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

    IPL 2024: 'Looks like his brother' - Fans compare LSG's Mayank Yadav to Suryakumar after heroics against PBKS snt

    IPL 2024: 'Looks like his brother' - Fans compare LSG's Mayank Yadav to Suryakumar after heroics against PBKS

    IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants clinch first win on the back of Mayank Yadav's debut heroics over Punjab Kings osf

    IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants clinch first win on the back of Mayank Yadav's debut heroics over Punjab Kings

    Recent Stories

    Nikki Tamboli SEXY photos: Actress shares BOLD pictures wearing only white blazer; take a look RBA

    Nikki Tamboli SEXY photos: Actress shares BOLD pictures wearing only white blazer; take a look

    Kejriwal was freedom fighter during Independence struggle Sunita trolled for calling him 'Shaheed' (WATCH) snt

    'Kejriwal was freedom fighter during Independence struggle': Sunita trolled for calling him 'Shaheed' (WATCH)

    Adoor road accident: MVD report shows Anuja, Hashim deliberately rammed their car into lorry anr

    Adoor road accident: MVD report shows Anuja, Hashim deliberately rammed their car into lorry

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Why BJP picked Shekhawati to start Rajasthan elextion battle

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Why BJP picked Shekhawati to start Rajasthan election battle

    Bihar Board Class 10th results 2024 announced! Toppers list released, how to check through SMS & more gcw

    Bihar Board Class 10th results 2024 announced! Toppers list released, how to check through SMS & more

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon