Lifestyle

Look radiant: Sara Tendulkar's ethnic dresses for Eid and Navratri

Sara Tendulkar's fabulous fashion sense

Sara Tendulkar hasn't entered Bollywood, but her fashion sense surpasses many young actresses. She appears in stunning ethnic outfits.

Sachin's darling daughter looks classic in a saree

Sachin Tendulkar's darling daughter, Sara Tendulkar, looks classic in a saree. She paired a light blue organza saree with a V-neck blouse and minimal makeup.

Sara in a sequin palazzo dress

Sara's outfit is perfect for Eid. The sequin palazzo pants with a short kurta look quite stylish. You can also get this type of outfit customized by a tailor.

Sara's cuteness in a pink zari work saree

Sara Tendulkar looks stunning in a pink saree. The pink saree, adorned with a golden border, features heavy zari work. You can choose such a saree for Navratri.

Sara's bold style in a black saree

A black saree is also a perfect dress for Eid. Be sure to keep this type of saree in your closet. You can wear it to any occasion or party.

Mirror work golden-pink lehenga

If you have to go to an Eid party, then you can choose this type of golden lehenga adorned with mirror work for yourself. Sara looks great styling it with a pink dupatta.

Gorgeous Sara in a pink straps saree

If you want a royal and traditional look for the festival, choose a pink saree like Sara. Wear it with a heavy work blouse. Make a braid or bun with the saree.

Look Stunning: Madhuri Dixit's Embroidery Blouse for Gudi Padwa

Gudi Padwa: Look Stunning with Madhuri Dixit's Embroidery Blouse

Health Harming Diet: 10 foods with hidden microplastic

Aditi Rao Hydari's 6 Dresses That Will Leave Everyone Mesmerized