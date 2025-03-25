Lifestyle
Sara Tendulkar hasn't entered Bollywood, but her fashion sense surpasses many young actresses. She appears in stunning ethnic outfits.
Sachin Tendulkar's darling daughter, Sara Tendulkar, looks classic in a saree. She paired a light blue organza saree with a V-neck blouse and minimal makeup.
Sara's outfit is perfect for Eid. The sequin palazzo pants with a short kurta look quite stylish. You can also get this type of outfit customized by a tailor.
Sara Tendulkar looks stunning in a pink saree. The pink saree, adorned with a golden border, features heavy zari work. You can choose such a saree for Navratri.
A black saree is also a perfect dress for Eid. Be sure to keep this type of saree in your closet. You can wear it to any occasion or party.
If you have to go to an Eid party, then you can choose this type of golden lehenga adorned with mirror work for yourself. Sara looks great styling it with a pink dupatta.
If you want a royal and traditional look for the festival, choose a pink saree like Sara. Wear it with a heavy work blouse. Make a braid or bun with the saree.
Look Stunning: Madhuri Dixit's Embroidery Blouse for Gudi Padwa
Gudi Padwa: Look Stunning with Madhuri Dixit's Embroidery Blouse
Health Harming Diet: 10 foods with hidden microplastic
Aditi Rao Hydari's 6 Dresses That Will Leave Everyone Mesmerized