On the special occasion of Gudi Padwa, you can recreate Madhuri Dixit's heavy blouse look. Wear a zari work blouse with a red silk saree. You will look very beautiful.
Madhuri is looking very gorgeous with a heavy saree and a 3/4 sleeve blouse. Look beautiful in Navratri by wearing a golden zari work blouse with dori.
If you are wearing a lehenga for Gudi Padwa, choose a sleeveless blouse. A long blouse with a saree will also give you a hundred percent royal look.
Sweetheart neckline blouses also look great with sarees or lehengas. Madhuri Dixit is wearing a boat neck zari blouse that perfectly matches her dual color saree.
If you are wearing an embroidery saree, you can get a boatneck blouse made with it. You can have full or half sleeves. Make yourself gorgeous by wearing light jewelry with it.
A green blouse with a heavy embroidery zari work saree is creating havoc. You should also choose a saree and blouse according to the colors in Navratri.
Gudi Padwa: Look Stunning with Madhuri Dixit's Embroidery Blouse
