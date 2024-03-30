Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: KL Rahul benched from captaincy role: Nicholas Pooran steps in for LSG vs PBKS clash

    KL Rahul finds himself sidelined from the captaincy role as Nicholas Pooran takes charge for the Lucknow Super Giants against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2024 match.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 30, 2024, 7:46 PM IST

    Surprising scenes at the toss between Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 game, KL Rahul, the regular captain of LSG, will not be leading the side in their home match. Instead, the reins have been handed over to Nicholas Pooran, who will serve as the stand-in captain for the day. Interestingly, despite relinquishing his captaincy duties, Rahul will still be part of the playing XI as an impact substitute, occupying the crucial No. 3 position, as revealed by commentators on Jio Cinema.

    Explaining the decision, Nicholas Pooran cited Rahul's return from injury and the team's strategic approach towards managing players in the rigorous tournament. "KL is coming back from injury and we're looking to give him a break in such a long tournament, but he'll play as an impact player today. Everyone must take the opportunities and perform at their best," Pooran stated, shedding light on the team's rationale behind the captaincy change.

    Meanwhile, Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan expressed his contentment with bowling first after winning the toss. Dhawan emphasised the importance of maintaining tight lines while bowling and highlighted the need for stability in batting to avoid losing wickets in clusters. With the tournament still in its early stages, Dhawan stressed the significance of making the most of the powerplay overs to gain momentum.

    As both teams finalised their playing XIs, the stage was set for an intriguing clash between LSG and PBKS. While Lucknow Super Giants boasted a formidable lineup with the likes of Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, and Marcus Stoinis, Punjab Kings were equally equipped with experienced campaigners such as Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, and Harshal Patel.

    With the match underway, all eyes were on Nicholas Pooran's leadership and KL Rahul's impact on the field, adding an extra layer of excitement to the encounter between these two IPL franchises.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2024, 7:46 PM IST
