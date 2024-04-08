IPL 2024: KKR's Gautam Gambhir talks about CSK legend MS Dhoni's tactical brilliance ahead of clash (WATCH)

Get insights from Gautam Gambhir as he delves into the tactical brilliance of CSK legend MS Dhoni ahead of an electrifying clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2024.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Nayar, assistant coach of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), praises team mentor Gautam Gambhir for his significant influence on the players ahead of their highly anticipated clash against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Following Gambhir's transition from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to KKR, the franchise has witnessed a remarkable transformation, emerging as a formidable force in the ongoing season where they remain unbeaten alongside one other team.

Nayar highlighted Gambhir's invaluable experience and leadership, emphasising the unparalleled value of having a captain who has led the franchise to two IPL titles. Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Nayar acknowledged Gambhir's presence in the dugout as a pivotal factor, providing inspiration and sharing insights from his illustrious career.

The resurgence of key players like Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, who faced challenges in the previous season, further underscores Gambhir's positive impact. Narine's explosive innings of 85 runs off just 39 deliveries against Delhi Capitals and Russell's quickfire 41 runs off 19 balls are testament to their rejuvenated form under Gambhir's guidance.

Nayar attributed the recent success of these star players to Gambhir's influence, emphasising the significance of his personality and aura within the dressing room. As KKR gears up to maintain their flawless record against CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Gambhir's presence continues to inspire and motivate the team towards achieving greater heights in the IPL.

