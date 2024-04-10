IPL 2024: Did umpiring error over Jitesh Sharma's boundary cost PBKS the match against SRH? Here's the truth

Amidst speculation of an umpiring error impacting the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad, a fact check unveils the truth behind the viral claim.

In a closely contested match during the IPL 2024, the Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings faced defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad, falling short of the target by a mere two runs. Despite a valiant effort by Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma, who kept the fight alive until the final over, Punjab Kings couldn't clinch victory.

However, a viral post on social media alleges that Punjab Kings was unfairly deprived of two crucial runs due to an umpiring error. According to the claim, a six by a batter was incorrectly marked as a four, potentially altering the outcome of the match. The user, @AbhishikthBds, criticised the umpiring decision, highlighting the significance of accurate replays in modern cricket.

Contrary to the viral claim, a fact check reveals that the on-field umpires consulted with the third umpire, a standard procedure for contentious calls, before confirming the decision. Despite visual evidence suggesting otherwise, the umpiring decision was made after thorough review, dismissing any notion of bias.

Meanwhile, former India opener Aakash Chopra praised the remarkable performance of Punjab Kings' batters, Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma, acknowledging their resilient effort against SunRisers Hyderabad. Despite a daunting task of chasing 51 runs in the last three overs, the duo showcased exceptional batting prowess, narrowing the gap between victory and defeat.

Chopra commended their resilience and noted that their impressive display was instrumental in keeping Punjab Kings' hopes alive. With Singh and Sharma's explosive batting, coupled with contributions from other players like Sam Curran, Punjab Kings demonstrated commendable fighting spirit despite the ultimate outcome.

As the cricketing fraternity reflects on the match, the focus remains on the spirited performance of Punjab Kings' batters and the integrity of umpiring decisions in ensuring fair play and justice on the field.

