IPL 2024: Controversy surrounds Sam Curran's coin toss act against MI in Mullanpur (WATCH)

The IPL 2024 season witnesses controversy as Sam Curran's unusual involvement in the coin toss raises suspicions of tampering.

The ongoing IPL 2024 season witnessed a stir of controversy as fans speculated about possible toss tampering during the Mumbai Indians versus Royal Challengers Bangalore encounter. Allegations surfaced, suggesting that match referee Javagal Srinath may have altered the coin toss outcome. However, social media users quickly debunked these claims with video evidence.

Despite the debunking, the topic resurfaced during Mumbai Indians' match against Punjab Kings. Stand-in skipper Sam Curran took an unusual step, personally verifying the toss result before the match referee collected the coin. Broadcasters zoomed in to confirm that Punjab Kings had won the toss and elected to field.

Curran's post-toss statement affirmed their decision to bowl first, citing Shikhar Dhawan's absence due to illness and strategic changes in the lineup. This incident isn't isolated, as previous instances, such as a conversation between Faf du Plessis and Pat Cummins, have also fueled similar suspicions.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, and Jasprit Bumrah

Substitutes: Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, and Naman Dhir