    IPL 2024: Chinnaswamy matches under NGT scanner amidst Bengaluru's worsening water crisis

    Amidst Bengaluru's water crisis, the NGT probes water consumption at Chinnaswamy Stadium during IPL matches, raising environmental concerns and prompting scrutiny of Karnataka State Cricket Association's practices.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 6:36 PM IST

    As Bengaluru grapples with a deepening water crisis, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Karnataka State Cricket Association and relevant state authorities to provide details regarding water consumption at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during IPL matches held there.

    In addition to the cricket association, the NGT has summoned the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to furnish information on the volume and source of water utilised by May 2.

    "We are studying the notice, and as such the stadium complies with the NGT norms. So, we are confident of going ahead with the matches," said Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) CEO Shubendu Ghosh.

    "We may require around 15000 litres of water for match purposes and it can be generated from the in-house STP plant," Ghosh had said earlier.

    The Tribunal initiated suo motu proceedings following reports indicating that treated water was supplied to the Chinnaswamy Stadium for IPL fixtures.

    NGT's chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Dr. A Senthil Vel (expert member) have taken charge of the case.

    With three matches already played at the venue, it's estimated that each game consumed 75,000 liters of treated water.

    Upcoming IPL matches scheduled at the stadium include fixtures on April 15 (vs Sunrisers Hyderabad), May 4 (vs Gujarat Titans), May 12 (vs Delhi Capitals), and May 18 (vs Chennai Super Kings).

    However, NGT's attention was drawn to reports suggesting that BWSSB had granted permission for treated water supply to the stadium upon KSCA's request, particularly from the nearby Cubbon Park area.

    KSCA officials, however, maintained that neither groundwater nor potable water was used for purposes such as pitch or outfield irrigation.

    The Karnataka government has enforced a stringent prohibition on the use of potable water for non-essential purposes like gardening and vehicle washing.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2024, 6:41 PM IST
