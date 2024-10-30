Mandhana's century leads India to victory against New Zealand in 3rd ODI

India Women's ODI series win against New Zealand serves as sweet revenge after their T20 World Cup semi-final loss to the Kiwis.

cricket India Women win ODI Series against New Zealand Women: Smriti Mandhana's Century Seals Victory in 3rd match scr
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 12:24 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 3:17 PM IST

Smriti Mandhana's dazzling century and captain Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten half-century powered India to a resounding victory over New Zealand Women, securing the ODI series 2-1. New Zealand, batting first, were all out for 232 runs in 49.5 overs. India chased down the target in 44.2 overs, losing only four wickets. Smriti Mandhana top-scored for India with 100 runs, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur remained unbeaten on 59. This victory serves as sweet revenge for India after their T20 World Cup semi-final loss to the Kiwis. Score: New Zealand 232 all out in 49.5 overs, India 236-4 in 44.2 overs.

Chasing a target of 233, India lost Shafali Verma (12) early. However, Yastika Bhatia (35) and Smriti Mandhana built a solid 76-run partnership for the second wicket. Kiwis captain Sophie Devine dismissed Yastika, but Smriti, along with captain Harmanpreet, forged a century partnership to steer India towards victory.

Smriti Mandhana reached her century off 122 balls before being dismissed. Harmanpreet then joined Jemimah Rodrigues to cross the finish line. Jemimah scored 22 runs off 18 balls before losing her wicket to Fran Konas just one run short of victory. Harmanpreet sealed the win with a boundary off Sophie Devine. Tejal Hasbanis remained unbeaten on zero, partnering Harmanpreet in the final moments.

Earlier, Brooke Halliday shone with the bat for New Zealand, scoring 86 runs off 96 balls. Georgia Plimmer (39), Isabella Gaze (25), and Lea Tahuhu (24) also contributed, while captain Sophie Devine scored 9 runs and Suzie Bates was dismissed for 4. Deepti Sharma took three wickets for 39 runs for India, while Priya Mishra claimed two wickets.

