IND vs NZ 2024: Kane Williamson to miss 3rd Test vs India

Despite showing improvement in his elbow injury, Kane Williamson will not rush his return and will miss the third Test against India, as confirmed by Kiwi coach Gary Stead.

cricket Kane Williamson Ruled Out of Third Test Against India scr
Author
Sreejith CR
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 10:48 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 10:48 AM IST

New Zealand's hopes of a clean sweep against India in the three-Test series have suffered a setback. Former captain Kane Williamson, who missed the first two Tests due to injury, will also be absent for the third Test in Mumbai, as confirmed by a New Zealand Cricket press release.

Also read: Kerala vs Bengal: KER takes first innings, Ranji Trophy match ends in draw

Although Williamson's groin injury has healed, New Zealand Cricket has decided not to risk rushing him back for the third Test against India. They have announced that Williamson will make a full return for the home Test series against England, starting November 28, and will not travel to India for the final Test.

Kiwi coach Gary Stead also clarified that while Williamson's fitness has improved, there is no need to rush his return to India. New Zealand has already won the Test series against India 2-0, having won the first two Tests. Their victory in the first Test marked a historic achievement, their first Test win in India in 36 years. They followed this up with another victory in Pune, securing their first series triumph in India in 70 years. The third Test between India and New Zealand begins on Friday (November 1) in Mumbai.

New Zealand squad for the third Test against India: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Also read:  IPL 2025 mega auction: Gujarat Titans to retain Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan and Sai Sudharsan - Report

