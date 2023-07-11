India vs West Indies 2023: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill ace India's fielding drill ahead of first test (WATCH)

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill were the stand-out performers in the special fielding drill ahead of the first Test against the West Indies in Dominica.

Team India will lock horns with West Indies in the first Test, starting July 12 in Dominica. It will be the first game for the side since the World Test Championship final against Australia which ended on June 11. After the game, the Indian players got time to rest and get back into their mojo, they will now be back playing at the highest level. The Indian team has already reached Dominica and started the training at the venue.

On Monday, BCCI uploaded a social media video where the Indian team players could be seen doing a special catching practice with Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill acing the drill.

"That's one colourful fielding drill. #TeamIndia sharpen their reflexes ahead of the first Test against West Indies," BCCI posted on Twitter.

Indian players gave some of the local West Indian cricketers a chance to participate in the sessions. They helped the Indian players in the practice and also utilised the opportunity for themselves.

On Monday, the BCCI shared a video on social media in which budding cricketers of the West Indies could be seen taking autographs and clicking selfies with India batter Virat Kohli.

Before coming to Dominica, the Indian cricket team trained in Barbados and cannot wait to get onto the first and into action on Wednesday.

