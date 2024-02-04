Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India vs England, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill silences critics with resounding century after 11 months

    Shubman Gill roars back to form, breaking a 11-month century drought in Test cricket, as he steers India to safety in the 2nd Test against England in Visakhapatnam.

    cricket India vs England, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill breaks silence with resounding century after 11 months osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 4, 2024, 1:56 PM IST

    Shubman Gill delivered a stellar innings that might secure his position in the Indian Test playing XI, responding emphatically to recent criticism. In the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam, the young Indian batsman displayed resilience, stepping up when the top order faltered in the second innings. Facing challenges early on, Gill navigated a difficult period but capitalised on strokes of luck, overcoming a shaky start. Demonstrating increased confidence, he showcased an aggressive batting style, reaching his half-century with authority.

    Gill smoothly transitioned between gears, achieving his century in the 52nd over, marking a pivotal moment in his Test career. The innings comes after an 11-month gap without a Test century, addressing concerns about his recent form and solidifying his place in the team amid debates over potential exclusions.

    Here are some of the Twitter reactions: 

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2024, 2:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Instability in PCB: Former Pakistan Captain Misbah ul Haq raises concerns over coach reluctance osf

    Instability in PCB: Former Pakistan Captain Misbah ul Haq raises concerns over coach reluctance

    Cricket Irfan Pathan reveals wife Safa Baig's face for first time in post celebrating 8 years of marriage osf

    Irfan Pathan reveals wife Safa Baig's face for first time in post celebrating 8 years of marriage

    Cricket Obstructed the field controversy: Hamza Shaikh's unusual dismissal sparks social media frenzy osf

    Obstructed the field controversy: Hamza Shaikh's unusual dismissal sparks social media frenzy

    cricket India vs England, 2nd Test: Twitter Erupts as Jasprit Bumrah's stunning performance puts India on top osf

    India vs England, 2nd Test: Twitter erupts as Jasprit Bumrah's stunning performance puts India on top

    Its confirmed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma expecting their second child, reveals AB de Villiers WATCH snt

    It's confirmed! Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma expecting their second child, reveals AB de Villiers (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    UP ATS arrests Indian embassy staffer, believed to be spying for Pakistan's ISI

    UP ATS arrests Indian embassy staffer, believed to be spying for Pakistan's ISI

    Soujanya rape case: Accused Santosh Rao gets notice from Karnataka High Court vkp

    Soujanya rape case: Accused Santosh Rao gets notice from Karnataka High Court

    In Assam, PM Modi slams Congress, says those in power after Independence were ashamed of their own culture

    In Assam, PM Modi slams Congress, says those in power after Independence were ashamed of their own culture

    World Cancer Day 2024: Ayushmann Khurana praises wife Tahira Kashyap says, 'In Love With Your Heart And Spirit' RBA

    World Cancer Day: Ayushmann Khurana praises wife Tahira Kashyap says, In Love With Your Heart And Spirit'

    Football Messi mania hits Hong Kong: Sold out crowd just to see Inter Miami star train (WATCH) osf

    Messi mania hits Hong Kong: Sold out crowd just to see Inter Miami star train (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon