India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Exciting battle awaits in Rajkot; Team news, pitch report and more

Get ready for a thrilling showdown as India takes on Australia in the 3rd ODI of their highly anticipated series. We provide a comprehensive match preview, pitch analysis, and the latest weather update, along with the probable starting lineups for both teams.

Kohli, Rohit, and Bumrah are poised to make a comeback as India sets its sights on a unique achievement against Australia in the 3rd ODI. India's key batsmen, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, are expected to return, as are the in-form Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya after a brief period of rest, during which KL Rahul led the team admirably. Captain Rohit Sharma hopes for a perfect conclusion to India's World Cup preparations as they aim for a historic clean sweep of Australia in the third and final ODI scheduled for Wednesday. Never before in history has India managed to whitewash Australia in the ODI format. In fact, neither team has achieved such a result, whether playing at home or away, regardless of the number of matches in a series. Given the flawless lead-up to the mega tournament for the World Cup hosts, it would be fitting for India to end with a well-deserved 3-0 scoreline.

Despite the absence of their top players and continuous experimentation with playing combinations to ensure every member gets adequate game-time, the dominant Indian team is in a prime position to secure a fourth consecutive ODI victory before the quadrennial event begins. If India manages to secure a 3-0 victory, they will have a significant advantage over five-time world champions Australia when the two teams face off again in Chennai on October 8 for their World Cup opener.

It's safe to say that India has dominated Australia in the first two ODIs, despite both teams making numerous changes to keep their key players fresh and provide opportunities to those who wouldn't typically feature in the first-choice XIs.

However, there may be some relief for the Australian bowlers as India has decided to rest the young sensation Shubman Gill for the final ODI, despite his impressive performances of 74 and 104 in the first two games, along with Shardul Thakur.

Match Information

Fixture: India vs Australia, 3rd ODI, Australia's Tour of India 2023

Date and Time: September 27, 2023, at 1:30 pm IST

Location: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Pitch Report

In all three ODIs conducted at this venue, teams batting first have held an advantage. The average first-innings total at this stadium stands at 311 runs, with the highest score being 340 runs, achieved by India against Australia in a victorious effort. The lowest score recorded here was 270 runs by South Africa, also in a winning context.

This pitch is a paradise for batsmen, particularly during the first innings. It is expected to favor the batsmen, setting the stage for another high-scoring contest, given the presence of formidable batsmen in both teams. The side that wins the toss is likely to opt for batting first and setting a target to defend.

Weather Update

The temperature is anticipated to hover around 33 degrees Celsius during the match, with humidity at 65%. The weather forecast indicates clear conditions for this clash, with only a 20% chance of precipitation.

Probable Playing XIs:

India:

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Ishan Kishan

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul (wk)

Hardik Pandya

Ravindra Jadeja / Kuldeep Yadav

R Ashwin

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohd. Shami

Mohd. Siraj

Australia:

David Warner

Mitchell Marsh

Steven Smith

Marnus Labuschagne

Cameron Green / Glenn Maxwell

Alex Carey (wk)

Marcus Stoinis

Pat Cummins (c)

Mitchell Starc / Sean Abbott

Josh Hazlewood

Adam Zampa