Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Exciting battle awaits in Rajkot; Team news, pitch report and more

    Get ready for a thrilling showdown as India takes on Australia in the 3rd ODI of their highly anticipated series. We provide a comprehensive match preview, pitch analysis, and the latest weather update, along with the probable starting lineups for both teams.

    cricket India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Exciting battle awaits in Rajkot; Team news, pitch report and more osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 1:44 PM IST

    Kohli, Rohit, and Bumrah are poised to make a comeback as India sets its sights on a unique achievement against Australia in the 3rd ODI. India's key batsmen, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, are expected to return, as are the in-form Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya after a brief period of rest, during which KL Rahul led the team admirably. Captain Rohit Sharma hopes for a perfect conclusion to India's World Cup preparations as they aim for a historic clean sweep of Australia in the third and final ODI scheduled for Wednesday. Never before in history has India managed to whitewash Australia in the ODI format. In fact, neither team has achieved such a result, whether playing at home or away, regardless of the number of matches in a series. Given the flawless lead-up to the mega tournament for the World Cup hosts, it would be fitting for India to end with a well-deserved 3-0 scoreline.

    Despite the absence of their top players and continuous experimentation with playing combinations to ensure every member gets adequate game-time, the dominant Indian team is in a prime position to secure a fourth consecutive ODI victory before the quadrennial event begins. If India manages to secure a 3-0 victory, they will have a significant advantage over five-time world champions Australia when the two teams face off again in Chennai on October 8 for their World Cup opener.

    It's safe to say that India has dominated Australia in the first two ODIs, despite both teams making numerous changes to keep their key players fresh and provide opportunities to those who wouldn't typically feature in the first-choice XIs.

    However, there may be some relief for the Australian bowlers as India has decided to rest the young sensation Shubman Gill for the final ODI, despite his impressive performances of 74 and 104 in the first two games, along with Shardul Thakur.

    Match Information

    Fixture: India vs Australia, 3rd ODI, Australia's Tour of India 2023

    Date and Time: September 27, 2023, at 1:30 pm IST

    Location: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

    Pitch Report

    In all three ODIs conducted at this venue, teams batting first have held an advantage. The average first-innings total at this stadium stands at 311 runs, with the highest score being 340 runs, achieved by India against Australia in a victorious effort. The lowest score recorded here was 270 runs by South Africa, also in a winning context.

    This pitch is a paradise for batsmen, particularly during the first innings. It is expected to favor the batsmen, setting the stage for another high-scoring contest, given the presence of formidable batsmen in both teams. The side that wins the toss is likely to opt for batting first and setting a target to defend.

    Weather Update

    The temperature is anticipated to hover around 33 degrees Celsius during the match, with humidity at 65%. The weather forecast indicates clear conditions for this clash, with only a 20% chance of precipitation.

    Also Read: Last-minute visa approval: Pakistan squad cleared for ODI World Cup 2023 travel to India

    Probable Playing XIs:

    India:

    Captain: Rohit Sharma
    Ishan Kishan
    Virat Kohli
    Shreyas Iyer
    KL Rahul (wk)
    Hardik Pandya
    Ravindra Jadeja / Kuldeep Yadav
    R Ashwin
    Jasprit Bumrah
    Mohd. Shami
    Mohd. Siraj

    Australia:

    David Warner
    Mitchell Marsh
    Steven Smith
    Marnus Labuschagne
    Cameron Green / Glenn Maxwell
    Alex Carey (wk)
    Marcus Stoinis
    Pat Cummins (c)
    Mitchell Starc / Sean Abbott
    Josh Hazlewood
    Adam Zampa

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2023, 1:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs AUS 3rd ODI preview Men in Blue eye rare ODI clean sweep against struggling Australia snt

    IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye rare ODI clean sweep against struggling Australia

    cricket Asian Games 2023: Chinese cricket enthusiast travels from Beijing to Hangzhou to watch Smriti Mandhana play osf

    Asian Games 2023: Chinese cricket enthusiast travels from Beijing to Hangzhou to watch Smriti Mandhana play

    Last minute visa approval: Pakistan squad cleared for ODI World Cup 2023 travel to India snt

    Last-minute visa approval: Pakistan squad cleared for ODI World Cup 2023 travel to India

    cricket India vs Australia 2023: Virender Sehwag offers advice to Gill; 'Make the most of your form' osf

    India vs Australia 2023: Virender Sehwag offers advice to Gill; 'Make the most of your form'

    cricket Proud to win Gold for India, says women's team star Jemimah Rodrigues after Asian Games 2023 feat - WATCH osf

    Proud to win Gold for India, says women's team star Jemimah Rodrigues after Asian Games 2023 feat - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Kochi airport to launch seven new projects this October; Read rkn

    Kerala: Kochi airport to launch seven new projects this October; Read

    Health expert's alarming warning: Disease X poses threat deadlier than Covid-19; could kill 50 million people snt

    Expert's alarming warning! Disease X poses threat deadlier than Covid-19; could kill 50 million people

    How to use coffee powder effectively for pollution and tanning rkn

    How to use coffee powder effectively for pollution and tanning

    Vidhu Vinod Chopras 12th Fail trailer to be attached with Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War ADC

    Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘12th Fail’ trailer to be attached with ‘Fukrey 3’ and ‘The Vaccine War’

    Chandramukhi 2: Raghava Lawrence takes Rajinikanth's blessings by touching his feet for his NEXT film RBA

    Chandramukhi 2: Raghava Lawrence takes Rajinikanth's blessings by touching his feet for his NEXT film

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon