    Hasaranga faces suspension for umpire incident in Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh ODI series

    Sri Lankan cricketer Wanindu Hasaranga faces suspension from the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh following a disciplinary action by the ICC for showing dissent towards umpires during an ODI match.

    Hasaranga faces suspension for umpire incident in Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh ODI series
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

    Less than 24 hours after Sri Lanka's announcement of Wanindu Hasaranga's return from Test retirement for the Bangladesh series, he finds himself sidelined due to a sanction from the ICC. The all-rounder incurred the penalty for breaching article 2.8 of the player's code of conduct during the third ODI against Bangladesh, where he was found guilty of showing dissent towards the umpires.

    During the 37th over of the match, Hasaranga's actions, which included snatching his cap from one of the umpires and ridiculing their decisions, led to his fine of 50% of the match fees and three demerit points. This accumulation took his total demerits to eight, mandating his absence from two Tests, four ODIs, or four T20Is - a punishment that coincides with the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

    This isn't the first time Hasaranga has faced disciplinary action related to umpiring. In February, following a game against Afghanistan, he criticized an umpire during a press conference for failing to call a potential no-ball in the final over, resulting in another suspension.

    Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis also faced penalties for his conduct at the end of the third ODI, where he was fined 50% of his match fees and received three demerit points for abusing the umpires during the post-match handshake. Both players admitted their offenses and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft.

    As the first Test against Bangladesh looms, Sri Lanka's spin strategy, previously centered around Hasaranga and Prabath Jayasuriya, now sees Kamindu Mendis and the uncapped Nishan Peiris stepping in due to Hasaranga's suspension.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
