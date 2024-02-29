Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Hanuma Vihari vs Andhra CA: Cricketer revealed how things 'went wrong' after shouting at a player

    Delve into the unfolding saga as Indian cricketer Hanuma Vihari sheds light on the controversy surrounding his captaincy at Andhra Pradesh Cricket Association.

    Cricket Hanuma Vihari vs Andhra CA: Cricketer revealed how things 'went wrong' after shouting at a player osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 6:31 PM IST

    Hanuma Vihari, the Indian batsman, has recently brought attention to his state cricket association, Andhra Pradesh, alleging mistreatment. Vihari claims that he was asked to step down from the captaincy following an altercation with a teammate whose father is a politician. The incident occurred when Vihari reportedly "shouted and scolded" at the politician's son during a match. Supporting his claims, Vihari has posted a signed letter from teammates, accompanied by the state unit president. However, the politician's son, KN Prudhviraj, dismisses Vihari's actions as an attempt to gain sympathy.

    The Andhra Pradesh Cricket Association (ACA) also alleges that players were coerced into signing the letter in support of Vihari.

    In a recent interview, Vihari clarified the situation, shedding light on the unfolding controversy. He explained, "I shouted at a player, the 17th player who was not supposed to be in the dressing room as per the rules. He took it the wrong way and complained to his father. Everything went downhill from there. Despite no wrongdoing on my part, they removed me from the captaincy. However, I continued playing for the team because of my love and respect for the game. After the tournament, I felt the need to share the truth on social media."

    Vihari disclosed that the incident occurred a couple of months ago and outlined the challenges he faced. "I kept it inside me all these months. It was tough because, as a professional player, it hurt my self-respect. I prioritised the tournament and the team. Once it concluded, I had to stand up for myself or risk never finding closure," he added.

    Reports suggest that the ACA accused Vihari of creating 'class differences' within the team under his captaincy, with some players complaining about his behaviour and use of foul language.

    Last Updated Feb 29, 2024, 6:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Shubman Gill's heartwarming gesture: Meets Gujarat Titans teammate's father at Ranchi airport osf

    Shubman Gill's heartwarming gesture: Meets Gujarat Titans teammate's father at Ranchi airport (WATCH)

    cricket Kirti Azad: Ranji Trophy participation essential for all, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli osf

    Kirti Azad: Ranji Trophy participation essential for all, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: KL Rahul ruled out, Jasprit Bumrah returns for Dharamsala clash; see full squad here snt

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: KL Rahul ruled out, Jasprit Bumrah returns for Dharamsala clash; see full squad here

    cricket WPL 2024: UP Warriorz Alyssa Healy tackles pitch invader during clash against MI; WATCH viral video osf

    WPL 2024: UP Warriorz Alyssa Healy tackles pitch invader during clash against MI; WATCH viral video

    cricket 'If players like Hardik don't...': Irfan Pathan questions denial of contracts to Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan osf

    'If players like Hardik don't...': Irfan Pathan questions denial of contracts to Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan

    Recent Stories

    Putin issues nuclear war risk warning amidst escalation of Ukraine conflict by the West avv

    Putin issues nuclear war risk warning amidst escalation of Ukraine conflict by the West

    WATCH: Rihanna arrives at Jamnagar for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    WATCH: Rihanna arrives at Jamnagar for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

    cricket Happy Birthday Sean Abbott: 9 facts about the Australian speedster osf

    Happy Birthday Sean Abbott: 9 facts about the Australian speedster

    Viral Video: Pakistani man confronted for attempting to exploit three underage girls in London (WATCH) avv

    Viral Video: Pakistani man confronted for attempting to exploit three underage girls in London (WATCH)

    Deceived with job promises, 20 Indians remain stranded in Russia, says India AJR

    MEA confirms 20 Indians stranded in Russia, worked as support staff for army

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon