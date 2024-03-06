Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Former Indian spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan accuses Ashwin of disrespect ahead of his 100th Test

    Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has publicly expressed his disappointment with Ravichandran Ashwin, accusing the off-spinner of disregarding him ahead of his monumental 100th Test.

    cricket Former Indian spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan accuses Ashwin of disrespect ahead of his 100th Test osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 4:39 PM IST

    Former Indian spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has voiced his discontent with Ravichandran Ashwin, accusing the off-spinner of a lack of respect. Sivaramakrishnan alleged that Ashwin ignored his attempts to convey wishes for his landmark 100th Test, cutting off calls and not responding to text messages. This incident, described as a form of "ghosting," prompted Sivaramakrishnan to express his disappointment in a post on X.

    In response to tweets praising Ashwin, Sivaramakrishnan commented, "Tried calling him a few times to wish him for his 100th Test. Just cut off my call. Sent him a message, no reply. That's the respect we former cricketers get."

    These accusations from Sivaramakrishnan triggered online trolling, with users recalling his previous critical statements about Ashwin from October last year. At that time, Sivaramakrishnan had made controversial remarks, labeling Ashwin a 'liability fielder' and the 'most unfit cricketer.' Confronted by fans, Sivaramakrishnan clarified his earlier statements.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 4:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    entertainment Rajinikanth's potential cameo in Sourav Ganguly biopic sparks excitement among fans osf

    Rajinikanth's potential cameo in Sourav Ganguly biopic sparks excitement among fans

    cricket IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India aims for 4-1 series win over England on Ashwin's 100th Test in Dharamsala osf

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India aims for 4-1 series win over England on Ashwin's 100th Test in Dharamsala

    cricket Kane Williamson addresses Ross Taylor's claims of Neil Wagner forced retirement osf

    Kane Williamson addresses Ross Taylor's claims of Neil Wagner forced retirement

    cricket Sachin Tendulkar urges young cricketers to prioritise domestic cricket over IPL osf

    Sachin Tendulkar urges young cricketers to prioritise domestic cricket over IPL

    cricket Vidarbha triumphs over Madhya Pradesh; Secures spot in Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai osf

    Vidarbha triumphs over Madhya Pradesh; Secures spot in Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai

    Recent Stories

    Happy Anniversary Cutie', Allu Arjun wishes wife Sneha Reddy; shares heartfelt message for her ATG

    'Happy Anniversary Cutie', Allu Arjun wishes wife Sneha Reddy; shares heartfelt message for her

    Sandeshkhali row: NCW submits recommendations; Urges President's Rule, police overhaul AJR

    Sandeshkhali row: NCW submits recommendations; Urges President's Rule, police overhaul

    Maldives severs another pact with India after Chinese 'spy' ship departs from Male waters avv

    Maldives severs another pact with India after Chinese 'spy' ship departs from Male waters

    Women should have their personal bank balance for THESE reasons anr

    Women should have their personal bank balance for THESE reasons

    5 easy steps to use ChatGPT's 'Read Aloud' feature check details gcw

    5 easy steps to use ChatGPT's 'Read Aloud' feature

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon