Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Former Australian skipper Steve Smith advocates rule changes to address leg-side bouncers in cricket

    Australian cricket star Steve Smith has called for rule reforms to address the issue of persistent leg-side bouncers by bowlers.

    cricket Former Australian skipper Steve Smith advocates rule changes to address leg-side bouncers in cricket osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

    Australian batting maestro Steve Smith has called for rule reforms in response to persistent leg-side bouncers from pacers, asserting that such deliveries limit a batsman's ability to play shots "anywhere in front of the wicket." Smith, currently participating in the opening Test against New Zealand, proposed that bowlers be allowed only one or two leg-side bouncers, after which a warning or a wide should be enforced. He drew parallels with left-arm spinners, suggesting a similar ruling for consistent leg-side deliveries. Smith emphasised that excessive leg-side deliveries restrict a batsman's scoring options and advocated for a change in this aspect of the rules.

    The cricketer also acknowledged the challenge posed by accurate bowlers like Neil Wagner, who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket. Smith praised Wagner's ability to consistently bowl deliveries between throat and chest height, describing it as a valuable skill.

    "I think there could be some slight rule changes in terms of balls going down the leg side when you set that field.

    "You really can't hit the ball anywhere in front of the wicket really, and I feel like it is almost like when a (left-arm) spinner comes over the wicket and they get the warning down the leg side and then they start getting 'wided'," Smith was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

    "If you're bowling balls consistently in that area down leg, it should be a similar ruling to the spinner if that makes sense. Basically bowl one or two, then get a warning and then get wides called," he added.

    "To have those catchers (fielders) there in position, it can be challenging for sure. The only thing I'd like to see is if you get too much down leg, you can't really score anywhere else, and all the fielders are there. That would be the only change I wouldn't mind seeing," added Smith.

    "Ultimately it is a good skill what Neil's been able to do, the way he can get the ball between throat and chest height consistently, not bowl his two (bouncers) for the over and just carry on doing it," Smith said.

    "It's a good skill and it can be challenging, particularly for guys that are pullers of the ball."

    Also Read: Hardik Pandya unfazed: 'Na Mereko Farak Padta Hai' - A blunt response to social media chatter

    Last Updated Feb 29, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Hardik Pandya unfazed: 'Na Mereko Farak Padta Hai' - A blunt response to social media chatter osf

    Hardik Pandya unfazed: 'Na Mereko Farak Padta Hai' - A blunt response to social media chatter

    cricket BCCI annual contracts: Fans ask why Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel not included; here's what board said osf

    BCCI annual contracts: Fans ask why Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel not included; here's what the board said

    cricket Meme fest explodes after BCCI drops Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from central contracts osf

    Meme fest explodes after BCCI drops Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from central contracts

    cricket Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan lose BCCI central contracts; full list of annual retainership here osf

    Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan lose BCCI central contracts; full list of annual retainership here

    cricket Sachin Tendulkar's 'Beautiful Kashmir' post sparks PM Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' remark osf

    Sachin Tendulkar's 'Beautiful Kashmir' post sparks PM Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' remark

    Recent Stories

    Centre ignored trade unions' views while amending labour laws: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan anr

    Centre ignored trade unions' views while amending labour laws: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Did Pa Ranjith research on KGF (Kolar Gold Fields) for Thangalaan for over two years? Read details vkp

    Did Pa Ranjith research on KGF (Kolar Gold Fields) for Thangalaan for over two years? Read details

    PM Modi, Amit Shah emerge as 'Most Powerful Indians 2024'; Check top-10 names here AJR

    PM Modi, Amit Shah emerge as 'Most Powerful Indians 2024'; Check top-10 names here

    Sandalwood actor, former IAS officer K Shivaram no more vkp

    BREAKING: Sandalwood actor, former IAS officer K Shivaram no more

    Kedarnath to Trimbakeshwar-7 popular Lord Shiva temples in India RBA

    Kedarnath to Trimbakeshwar-7 popular Lord Shiva temples in India

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon