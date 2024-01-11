David Warner's grand helicopter entry set to ignite BBL clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground

Australian cricket sensation David Warner is poised to make a dramatic entrance via helicopter onto the SCG outfield for the upcoming BBL showdown between Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers.

Warner's helicopter will touch down on the SCG outfield ahead of the BBL clash, as he flies in from his brother's wedding north of Sydney to participate in the local derby against the Sixers. Originally slated for Allianz Stadium adjacent to the cricket ground, the plan was changed, and Warner is anticipated to land on the outfield, roughly where the "Thanks Dave" logo adorned the ground during his farewell Test.

Weather permitting, Warner is scheduled to arrive around 5 pm for the match after attending his brother's wedding, he will have to make a swift exit from the wedding in the Hunter Valley to reach Cessnock airport. Sydney Thunder pcaer Gurinder Sandhu acknowledged Warner's considerable effort, emphasizing his positive impact on the team both on and off the field.

"He's going to a lot of effort to come and play for us," said Sandhu. "He's one of the better team men. All the fans get to enjoy him playing cricket."

Sydney Sixers' Sean Abbott humorously remarked on Warner's high-profile entrance, likening it to Hollywood, while expressing excitement about facing one of the best players in the world.

Warner, who signed a two-year deal with Thunder ahead of last season, aims to balance his BBL appearances with commentary commitments on the India Test series. Despite Thunder's slim chance of reaching the knockouts, Warner remains a valuable addition for the remaining three appearances this season.

The Sixers, vying for a finals spot, will feature Steven Smith in the game as some of Australia's Test players make BBL appearances between the Pakistan and West Indies series.

Warner's participation in the ILT20 in the UAE will briefly take him away, but he is expected to return for the T20I series against West Indies before the T20 World Cup in June, marking his final international retirement.

